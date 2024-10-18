Keys to an Auburn Tigers Victory Over Mizzou
The Auburn Tigers will take on the No. 19 Missouri Tigers on the road at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo on Saturday.
As expected, Auburn comes into this game as the underdog by +4. However, Missouri coming off a 41-10 loss to Texas A&M.
Here are three keys to victory for Auburn against Missouri.
Make Missouri Choose Between the Run and the Pass
Missouri has an experienced quarterback in Brady Cook, a two-headed monster in the backfield. He’s completed 64.7% of his passes while thrown seven touchdown passes to just one interception. He’s also rushed for 124 yards and four touchdowns.
They also possess a wide receiver group that features two of the SEC’s best at that position. Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III are 11th and 12th in the SEC in receiving yards respectively (407 and 398).
Running back Nate Noel has rushed for the sixth most yards in the conference (471).
If Auburn can force Missouri to consolidate its offensive attack into one area or the other, its chances of coming out on top increase significantly.
It’s especially beneficial if they can break up Mizzou’s passing game.
Auburn’s defense will likely have an easier time slowing Missouri down on the ground as its front seven is more experienced than its young secondary.
Find a Way to Limit Turnovers
Auburn is tied for the third-most turnovers in FBS. When you’re on the road against a ranked conference opponent, you can’t afford to shoot yourself in the foot.
Despite the loss, Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne took care of the ball against Georgia on the road a couple weeks ago, and that needs to be replicated in this game. Georgia is on another level. If it can be replicated, it will give them a good chance to leave with a win.
Feed 27
Auburn has one of the best running backs in college football in Jarquez Hunter. Hunter’s production is lower than anticipated this season, however, because he has not been given the ball.
Hunter is averaging 13 carries per game while other top ball carriers such as Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty average more than 20.
If Auburn places the ball in the proven hands of its talented running back, the offense will have a better chance of putting points on the board.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and the television broadcast can be found on ESPN.
