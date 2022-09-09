Lindsay's Locks for Week Two of college football

Won some money last week, didn't we? Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba came nowhere near his 115.5 receiving yard projection, collecting only 3 receiving yards vs Notre Dame. Would have hit big had QB Hayden Wolff put a pass in the endzone against Virginia Tech, but Old Dominion still won the game. Either way, it's a new week, so let's get after it.

Saturday's picks

Pick #1: Auburn RB Tank Bigsby - OVER 115.5 Rushing Yards

Tank Bigsby had a PFF score of 92.3 and forced the most missed tackles on rushing attempts in all of FBS, picking up 147 yards on only 16 carries. Look for more of that dominance against a San Jose State defense that gave up 142 yards to Portland State.

Pick #2: UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee - OVER 59.5 Rushing Yards

The Ole Miss transfer is Gus Malzahn's preferred option under center, and popped off for 308 yards passing and 116 on the ground against South Carolina State in Week One. Much tougher opponent in week two with ACC squad Louisville coming into the Bounce House, but look for Plumlee to make plays with his legs against a Cardinals squad that allowed Syracuse to run for 221 in a surprising 31-7 loss in week one.

Pick #3: Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson - OVER 0.5 Rushing TDs

I'm still not convinced Arkansas is that good, frankly, especially after a narrow 31-24 victory over a Cincinnati Bearcats squad that lost nine players to the NFL Draft, but KJ carried the ball eighteen times and punched one in last week. With South Carolina coming to town, fresh off of a 35-14 thrashing of Georgia State, look for Arkansas to need Jefferson's mobility in space to win this one.

Pick #4: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs - OVER 87.5 Rushing Yards

Alabama travels to Austin to take on a Texas squad that is, despite a 52-10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe, NOT back. Gibbs put up 93 yards against Utah State on only nine carries, with Alabama giving five different backs the ball in a 55-0 blowout. This game should be closer, so Gibbs will have plenty of time to exert his will on a Texas squad that allowed ULM backs to pick up over 5 yards per carry before the game got out of reach.

Pick #5: Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady - OVER 0.5 Passing Yards

Not a typo, it's a BONUS! Prize Picks is offering what is, in essence, free money by discounting Tom Brady's opening week total from 204.5 passing yards to 0.5. Let's cross leagues and take the free money.

Bet: RB Tank Bigsby OVER 115.5 Rushing Yards, UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee OVER 59.5 Rushing Yards, Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson OVER 0.5 Rushing TDs, Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 87.5 Rushing Yards, and Tampa Bay QB TOm Brady over 0.5 Passing Yards

Odds options:

Flex Play: 5 of 5 correct = 10x, 4 correct = 2x, 3 correct = 0.4x

Final Thoughts:

KJ Jefferson getting shut down and Bama blowing out Texas are the biggest risks here, I think, but you have to feel good about this entire prop. Besides, scared money don't make money.

Enjoy the games, everyone.

