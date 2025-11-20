Lombardi Award Snubs Auburn's Keldric Faulk, Xavier Atkins
The finalists for the Lombardi Award were announced on Wednesday, but neither Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk nor linebacker Xavier Atkins made the list.
This exclusion disappointed many, though it was somewhat expected. While the award is meant to recognize individual excellence, team performance often influences the results. Auburn's underwhelming season likely impacted the recognition of its standout players.
The Nominees
Four finalists were chosen for the prestigious award: Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, linebacker David Bailey, Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell, and Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor. Their selection highlights how a team's season can shape perceptions, reinforcing the idea that Auburn's struggles overshadowed their players' individual achievements.
Issue
Auburn played Texas A&M earlier this season, with the game coming down to the Tigers’ final drive. Coach Hugh Freeze called two pass plays needing only one yard; Texas A&M remained undefeated.
Howell leads the SEC with 11.5 sacks, notable in a conference known for pass blocking. However, six sacks came against Mississippi State and Utah, and two against LSU, suggesting he capitalized on weaker opponents.
Bailey’s 12.5 sacks lead the FBS, a notable achievement. Yet, 7.5 of his sacks came against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kansas, Kansas State, and UCF, teams at or below .500.\
Faulk's Case
While Faulk’s two sacks pale in comparison, he consistently drew double teams and attention. Despite this, he delivered 22 pressures, only three fewer than Howell. His impact extends beyond the numbers, as film reveals.
Atkins' Case
Atkins’ case may be stronger than Faulk’s. He had seven or more tackles against Oklahoma, Georgia, Missouri, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt. Additionally, he made multiple tackles for loss against Texas A&M, Missouri, and Vanderbilt. His 15.5 tackles for loss and 57 solo tackles led the SEC. Against top teams, Atkins performed as well as any finalist.
Rationale
If Auburn's offense had performed better, the team—and its standout defenders—might have contended for both postseason accolades and a playoff spot. Ultimately, Auburn's team struggles limited the opportunities for both Atkins and Faulk to gain wider recognition despite their talent. Whether they return next season is uncertain, and with Faulk considered first-round talent by many, this season may be his last at Auburn.
Bottom Line
Auburn's defense was one of its best recently, with Atkins emerging as a breakout performer and Faulk consistently dominant. Still, the team's overall season invites the lingering question: what if a stronger offensive effort had allowed their stars the recognition they deserved?