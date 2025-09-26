Looking Back at Auburn's Recent History vs. Texas A&M
AUBURN, Ala.- “Dropped! It is dropped! Auburn wins!"
Those words have haunted Texas A&M fans since November of last season when their CFP hopes were shattered at the hands of the Auburn Tigers. Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look back on how the Tigers broke the hearts of Aggies fans last season.
First, during SEC Media Day over the summer, all Texas A&M players present had something to say about the matchup with Auburn after being upset last season.
“I'm waiting for that game and I'm real excited,” Aggies senior defensive back Will Lee III said.
And he wasn’t the only Aggie with Auburn circled on the calendar, offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams also chirped in on the Tigers.
“Yeah, it's definitely personal. Like, it's coming. That's all I've got to say,” he said.
Junior linebacker Taurean York also did not shy away from Auburn.
“I definitely understand the significance of that game. When they stormed the field, it was crazy," he said. "They stormed the field on us in South Carolina. I'm glad Auburn will be coming back to Texas A&M and Kyle Field. I know Coach (DJ) Durkin will be amped up and ready to go and coming back to his old stomping grounds. So that game has a lot of significance to it.”
In last season’s matchup, Auburn took down No.15 Texas A&M in upset fashion. After going up 21-0 in the first half, the Aggies stormed back and eventually took the lead. However Auburn was not done yet, kicking a last second field goal to force overtime.
In the initial overtime period, the Aggies scored first with a touchdown but Jarquez Hunter and company had something to say about it, answering back in four plays to extend the game to a second overtime period.
In the second overtime period, both teams scored a field goal to make the score 41-41. After the second overtime, both teams had to attempt to convert two-point conversions to win the game but failed, forcing a fourth overtime period.
In the fourth overtime, the Tigers had the ball first and, wide receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith caught a jumpball in the back of the endzone to put the Tigers up two. When the Aggies had an opportunity to respond, they failed to convert the two-point conversion which led to a Tiger victory and the field of Jordan-Hare Stadium being stormed by Auburn fans.
Saturday’s matchup at Texas A&M marks Auburn’s second of four straight games against teams currently ranked in the AP top 20. The Tigers are looking for their first win against a top 10 team since defeating No. 10 Ole Miss, 31-20, on October 30, 2021, and their first road win against a top 10 team since defeating No. 7 Ole Miss on November 1st, 2014.
This matchup marks the 16th matchup in the series between Auburn and Texas A&M, including the 14th straight year the teams have played against one another. The Aggies currently lead the series 8-7, while Auburn is 4-2 in games played in Bryan-College Station.
Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze is 4-3 against the Aggies in his career, which includes his previous stint at Ole Miss.
Kickoff for this year's matchup is set for 2:30 p.m. CST and will be televised on ESPN.