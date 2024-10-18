Malcolm Simmons Emerging a Top Wide Receiver Option for Auburn
The Auburn Tigers left a lot to be desired offensively in the first half of the season.
Turnovers have been a consistent problem for the team, leading to a 2-4 record that is as unexpected as it is unwanted.
Despite the unit’s struggles, one positive for Auburn’s offense this season has been the emergence of freshman wide receiver Malcolm Simmons.
Simmons, a four-star prospect, has burst onto the scene and is one of the Tigers’ top wide receivers. Simmons has caught 18 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Fifth-year senior KeAndre Lambert-Smith leads the team in receiving by a considerable margin, but Simmons has wasted no time making a name for himself.
“I first came in, Coach (Freeze) was telling me as long as you get the plays down and learn the offense, you're going to be special,” Simmons said. “And me taking it day by day, week by week, learning everything and getting familiar with the offense, I mean, it ain't no telling what I won’t be able to do for these next six games. So just being able to just take coaching and go out there and practice, give it a hundred percent all times. That's it.”
Members of the Tigers are aiming to maintain focus despite their record and finish the season strong. However, Simmons does believe the team is better than their record implies.
“The whole year we talked about just finishing,” Simmons said. “Just finishing every game. Just going out there and playing for each other. As long as we do that, it doesn't matter what the scoreboard says, as long as we know we win out there and playing for each other, win or loss, as long as we play hard, that's it. At the end of the day.”
Lambert-Smith was a later addition to Auburn’s roster, but he ended up being a piece the team desperately needed. The wide receiver room would be missing a leader without him according to Simmons.
“For us as young guys,” Simmons said. “I mean he teaches us a lot of stuff because he’s been in college for a long time. So just us listening to him and just taking on what he's been teaching us and for him to come in here to teach the young guys and to build up the receiver room, I mean, it's been a blessing to have somebody like that.
Simmons and the Auburn offense will take on No. 19 Missouri on the road this week. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.