Skip to main content

National football writer doesn't think Auburn would be capable of luring a premiere head football coach

Andy Staples of The Athletic is doubtful about the appeal of coaching at Auburn

Bryan Harsin is currently the head coach of Auburn football, but it's widely believed that his days are numbered

Andy Staples, writing a mailbag for The Athletic, was asked about the potential of Auburn to pull a "USC/LSU" and bring in a massive hire for head coach. 

Staples responded that while Auburn does fit the description of a "destination job" - "The Tigers can win the national title. They won one in 2010. They played for one in 2013. They won the SEC West in 2017 and beat the two teams that played for the national title in the process. They sit in a recruit-rich area and have money, passion and existing resources." - he doesn't see the ability for Auburn to lure a top-tier head coach at the moment. 

"It has been less than two years since current Florida coach Billy Napier (then at Louisiana-Lafayette) and current Oklahoma coach Brent Venables (then Clemson’s defensive coordinator) turned down Auburn. In the intervening months, a cadre of Auburn donors tried to engineer a coup against coach Bryan Harsin. On top of that, Auburn’s two chief rivals probably are the nation’s best two programs."

"So does that seem like the kind of place that would draw a decorated coach away from a secure, high-paying job? And which coach is left in such a position that we’d be as shocked as we were when Riley or Kelly moved?"

He goes on to name top tier head coaches that definitely would not leave their current gigs for Auburn, citing Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Alabama's Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State's Ryan Day - before ending on one name that could theoretically move: Mark Stoops of Kentucky. 

"I suppose Mark Stoops leaving Kentucky would produce a high level of shock, but I doubt he’d leave for Auburn."

Do you think Auburn has the potential to hire a top-tier head coach, and if so, who would it be?  

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin reacts after the game during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

National football writer doesn't think Auburn would be capable of luring a premiere head football coach

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) gains a first down during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Five stats you need to know for Auburn vs LSU

By Lance Dawe
Sep 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against LSU

By Andrew Stefaniak
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Trey Elston (22) and linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) celebrate with fans defeating the Mississippi Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons the Auburn Tigers defeat the LSU Tigers

By Cooper Posey
TJ Finley runs vs Penn State.
Football

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley to miss LSU game with sprain in throwing shoulder

By Lance Dawe
Patriots defensive back #31 Jonathan Jones celebrates a 2nd quarter interception. 04 Patriots 092522 Bb
Football

Jonathan Jones and Jamel Dean have been graded well so far this season

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks onto the field during the second half of the game against the Liberty Flames at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

The Lane Train: Next stop, Auburn?

By Jack Singley
Jackson State University Head Coach Deion Sanders yells at a player during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Orange Blossom Classic 090521 Ts 3573
Football

Deion Sanders to Auburn? ESPN's 'Pardon The Interruption' wants it to happen

By Lance Dawe