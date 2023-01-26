Podcast: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze will have one of the best passing seasons in school history

Auburn football should see one of the best passing seasons in school history in 2023 thanks to Hugh Freeze and the success that we've seen while at Liberty, Ole Miss, and Arkansas State. Regardless of if Robby Ashford, TJ Finley, Holden Geriner, or a transfer quarterback that is added via the portal in May, the Auburn Tigers should have one of the best passing offenses in school history.

Former Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys could be a huge playmaker for the Auburn football defense in 2023. His traits paired with what Ron Roberts likes to do schematically could result in a good fit. Auburn also added former Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton to the staff this offseason. The ties between Auburn and Ole Miss continue to grow.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby discusses the impact Hugh Freeze will have on the passing attack in 2023. Then Steven Willis joins the show to talk about how Austin Keys and Jake Thornton could impact Auburn in 2023 and beyond.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

