Podcast: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze win signing day by flipping Keldrick Faulk and Kayin Lee

Auburn football continued its hot streak on Early Signing Day. Hugh Freeze led the way by flipping Kaylin Lee and Keldrick Faulk on Wednesday for the Auburn Tigers. Auburn also picked up signatures from standouts like Izavion Miller, Darron Reed, Sylvester Smith, Terrance Love, and more.

Wednesday proved that Hugh Freeze was a better hire than Lane Kiffin as Auburn's head football coach. The Ole Miss Rebels struggled on Early Signing Day. Auburn is now in the top 20 recruiting classes according to 247Sports.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby discusses and reacts to the big national signing day for the Auburn Tigers.

