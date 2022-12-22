Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze win signing day by flipping Keldrick Faulk and Kayin Lee

Signing Day didn't have to be perfect for it to be successful for the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn football continued its hot streak on Early Signing Day. Hugh Freeze led the way by flipping Kaylin Lee and Keldrick Faulk on Wednesday for the Auburn Tigers. Auburn also picked up signatures from standouts like Izavion Miller, Darron Reed, Sylvester Smith, Terrance Love, and more.

Wednesday proved that Hugh Freeze was a better hire than Lane Kiffin as Auburn's head football coach. The Ole Miss Rebels struggled on Early Signing Day. Auburn is now in the top 20 recruiting classes according to 247Sports.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby discusses and reacts to the big national signing day for the Auburn Tigers.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (4)
Football

Podcast: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze win signing day by flipping Keldrick Faulk and Kayin Lee

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

Recapping Auburn Twitter's thoughts on Early Signing Day

By Andrew Stefaniak
Dec 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4, left) dunks in front of Washington Huskies guard PJ Fuller II (4, right) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s win vs. Washington

By Jeremy Robuck
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Podcasts

Auburn HC Hugh Freeze: 'We’re really not through anywhere' after massive Early Signing Day

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily Signed Image.
Recruiting

Wilky Denaud has officially signed with the Auburn Tigers

By Jack Singley
Highland Home's Keldric Faulk (15) and Javion McMillian (9) wrap up Clarke County's Camryn Mitchell (10) during their playoff game on the Highland Home campus in Highland Home, Ala. on Friday evening November 18, 2022. Hh10
Football

Auburn Twitter reacts to the Tigers flipping Keldric Faulk

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily Signed Image.
Football

Daquayvious Sorey has signed with the Auburn Tigers

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily Flipped Image.
Football

Kayin Lee flips and signs with the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby