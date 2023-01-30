Podcast: Auburn football recruiting was WILD for junior day

Auburn football had over 200 players on campus Saturday according to Auburn Live. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers had a busy weekend regarding Auburn football recruiting.

Did Robby Ashford's stock drop down over the weekend? Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze spoke to a group of coaches and had interesting comments about Robby Ashford, TJ Finley, and the rest of the quarterback room.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects to discuss the latest Auburn football news, rumors, speculation, and recruiting. They also look at the following stat of the day: Auburn's offense averaged 5.7 yards per play in 2022, good for 10th in the SEC and 65th nationally.

