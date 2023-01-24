Skip to main content

Podcast: What if Robby Ashford is the next Malik Willis?

Auburn's 2023 season could be really fun.

Auburn football fans instantly pointed out the possibility that Robby Ashford could find the same type of success that Malik Willis found under Hugh Freeze while he was at Liberty. The Auburn football program would take off if Robby Ashford commanded that type of production while playing for Hugh Freeze on the Plains.

Auburn football signee Keldric Faulk has been moved up to a five-star player according to Rivals. His dominance during his senior year at Highland Home could mean instant playing time and an intense battle with Dylan Brooks and Elijah McAllister during spring practice.

Auburn football's junior day is this weekend and Hugh Freeze's coaching staff will have a ton of big-time names on campus despite Alabama scheduling their junior day at the same time this year.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (10)
