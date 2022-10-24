Skip to main content

Predicting the rest of Auburn football's schedule

The Auburn Tigers currently sit at 3-4 on the season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Through seven games, Auburn is .500 with five games left in the season. As it currently stands, the media has all but decided that Bryan Harsin will be let go at the end of the schedule regardless of how the Tigers play.

It's a bleak situation that the locker room surprisingly seems to be handling well.

While there is reason to believe the Tigers have little to no shot at getting to a bowl game, the team confidence has not wavered. After keeping it competitive against a top 15 Ole Miss team on the road two weeks ago, Auburn is showing signs of life.

Can it translate to three more wins?

Here are our staff predictions for the rest of the season.

Vs Arkansas

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) breaks through the Cincinnati defense to score a touchdown during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

ESPN FPI prediction: Auburn (56.3%)

Auburn Daily Staff predictions:

Lindsay - Auburn

Andrew - Arkansas

Jack - Arkansas

Zac - Arkansas

Lance - Auburn

Trey - Auburn

Jeremy - Auburn

Gray - Auburn

Cooper - Arkansas

Staff lean: Auburn (5/9)

At Mississippi State

Sep 3, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) makes a pass against the Memphis Tigers during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: Mississippi State (79.8%)

Auburn Daily Staff predictions:

Lindsay - Mississippi State

Andrew - Mississippi State

Jack - Mississippi State

Zac - Mississippi State

Lance - Mississippi State

Trey - Auburn

Jeremy - Mississippi State

Gray - Mississippi State

Cooper - Mississippi State

Staff lean: Mississippi State (8/9)

Vs Texas A&M

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: Texas A&M (46.8%)

Auburn Daily Staff predictions:

Lindsay - Texas A&M

Andrew - Auburn

Jack - Texas A&M

Zac - Texas A&M

Lance - Auburn

Trey - Texas A&M

Jeremy - Texas A&M

Gray - Texas A&M

Cooper - Texas A&M

Staff lean: Texas A&M (7/9)

Vs Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky's Austin Reed (16) throws during the Indiana versus Western Kentucky football game at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022. Iu Wk Fb 1h Reed 1

ESPN FPI prediction: Auburn (58.5%)

Auburn Daily Staff predictions:

Lindsay - Auburn

Andrew - Auburn

Jack - Auburn

Zac - Auburn

Lance - Auburn

Trey - Auburn

Jeremy - Auburn

Gray - Auburn

Cooper - Auburn

Staff lean: Auburn (9/9)

At Alabama

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) outruns Utah State defensive lineman Daniel Grzesiak (9) and Utah State defensive lineman Byron Vaughns (11) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: Alabama (95.9%)

Auburn Daily Staff predictions:

Lindsay - Alabama

Andrew - Alabama

Jack - Alabama

Zac - Alabama

Lance - Alabama

Trey - Alabama

Jeremy -  Alabama

Gray - Alabama

Cooper - Alabama

Staff lean: Alabama (9/9)

