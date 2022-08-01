2022 Preseason SEC quarterback rankings: Bryce Young, Hendon Hooker lead way

It's a loaded quarterback year in the SEC.

Eight teams return their starting QB from a season ago. Five currently have a quarterback battle going on, and South Carolina is drinking the Spencer Rattler Kool-Aid.

It may be of interest to fans to focus a little more on the regular season for a bit before camp starts given the potential in this year's slate. NIL and conference realignment talk has suffocated the halls of college football for two years now. Conversations have now waded into August.

Let's take a break and talk, well, football. How 'bout those SEC quarterbacks?

It's a difficult ranking, given how talented the league is at the position, but here's how the preseason SEC quarterback rankings shake out heading into fall camp.

1. Bryce Young, Alabama © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK The reigning Heisman winner is back for another year with the Crimson Tide. A young core of receivers may force Young to take a step back statistically, but all sings point to another elite season. 2. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Hooker exploded onto the scene for the Vols, accounting for 36 touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions. Four offensive lineman are back and three of the top five receivers from 2021 return. 3. KJ Jefferson, Arkansas Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports PFF graded Jefferson as the best deep thrower in the SEC last season. Most oof KJ's downfield production was because of Treylon Burks, who is off to the NFL. On top of Jefferson's consistency as a passer (67.3% comp, 21 touchdowns, four interceptions), he was the leading rusher for the best ground attack in the Power Five. 4. Will Rogers, Mississippi State Wesley Hitt/Getty Images Rogers' 2021 numbers might be inflated given the system he plays in (4,739 yards, 36 touchdowns), but they are impressive nonetheless. Four of MSU's top five receivers are back. Rogers will thrive. 5. Stetson Bennett, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports Drowning out the noise. That's what Bennett is going to have to do for the third straight season after being constantly questioned and criticized for his lack of flashy, athletic play. After throwing for 29 touchdowns and helping the Bulldogs win their first national title since 1980, it feels like Bennett is primed for a solid final season in Athens. 6. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina © BRYAN TERRY / USA TODAY NETWORK South Carolina's offense finished 13th in the SEC in passing yards per game last season. With former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler at the helm, that won't be even close to the case in 2022. Rattler threw for 40 touchdowns in 23 games for the Sooners, and has a plethora of weapons at his disposal at USC. 7. Will Levis, Kentucky © Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK Levis threw the most interceptions in the SEC (14) last year. He also led Kentucky's best passing offense they've had since 2014. Finding new weapons will be the challenge this season after losing 1,300-yard receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to the NFL. Statistically, Levis may not be where he was last year, but his athleticism should help carry the UK offense when RB Chris Rodriguez isn't doing damage. 8. Max Johnson/Haynes King/Connor Weigman, Texas A&M Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports Max Johnson transferred in from LSU, Haynes King returns from injury, and five-star Connor Weigman steps in as a freshman. It's unclear as to who will win the starting job. 9. Anthony Richardson, Florida Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Richardson didn't post impressive numbers through the air last year (six touchdowns, five interceptions in limited action), but his 7.9 yards per carry has the Gators fanbase excited. He's an athlete, for sure. How Billy Napier and Rob Sale mold him into a quarterback will be interesting to see. 10. Zach Calzada, Auburn Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics It's a high-pressure situation for the Tigers this season. If they can find adequate play out of Calzada (or whoever wins the quarterback job), they should overachieve. If he gets the job, lot rests on the A&M transfer's shoulders. 11. Myles Brennan/Garrett Nussmeier/Jayden Daniels, LSU Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Much like the A&M battle, there's not a clear favorite here. Brennan returns for his sixth year with the Tigers, Nussmeier is the new blood, and Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels is the wild card. 12. Luke Altmyer/Jaxon Dart, Ole Miss John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports USC transfer Jaxson was the spring favorite to win the job, but as fall camp grows closer things are starting to lean in Luke Altmyer's direction. Either way, it does not seem like Kiffin is thrilled about his options at quarterback. 13. Brady Cook/Sam Horn, Missouri AP Photo/Michael Woods Not having Tyler Badie to lean on may hurt whoever starts for Mizzou. 14. Mike Wright, Vanderbilt © Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Wright's numbers weren't great in 2021 (eight touchdowns, six interceptions), but given the circumstances at Vanderbilt, he's doing a pretty solid job. Getting three of his five top receivers back will help.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch