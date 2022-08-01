Skip to main content

2022 Preseason SEC quarterback rankings: Bryce Young, Hendon Hooker lead way

It's a loaded quarterback year in the SEC.
Eight teams return their starting QB from a season ago. Five currently have a quarterback battle going on, and South Carolina is drinking the Spencer Rattler Kool-Aid.

It may be of interest to fans to focus a little more on the regular season for a bit before camp starts given the potential in this year's slate. NIL and conference realignment talk has suffocated the halls of college football for two years now. Conversations have now waded into August.

Let's take a break and talk, well, football. How 'bout those SEC quarterbacks?

It's a difficult ranking, given how talented the league is at the position, but here's how the preseason SEC quarterback rankings shake out heading into fall camp.

1. Bryce Young, Alabama

Bryce Young drops back to pass during the first half against Auburn.

The reigning Heisman winner is back for another year with the Crimson Tide.

A young core of receivers may force Young to take a step back statistically, but all sings point to another elite season.

2. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) celebrate a touchdown during a football game against South Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Kns Tennessee South Alabam Football Bp

Hooker exploded onto the scene for the Vols, accounting for 36 touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions.

Four offensive lineman are back and three of the top five receivers from 2021 return.

3. KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

PFF graded Jefferson as the best deep thrower in the SEC last season. Most oof KJ's downfield production was because of Treylon Burks, who is off to the NFL.

On top of Jefferson's consistency as a passer (67.3% comp, 21 touchdowns, four interceptions), he was the leading rusher for the best ground attack in the Power Five.

4. Will Rogers, Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 06: Will Rogers #2 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs drops back to pass in the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Rogers' 2021 numbers might be inflated given the system he plays in (4,739 yards, 36 touchdowns), but they are impressive nonetheless.

Four of MSU's top five receivers are back. Rogers will thrive.

5. Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) sets up to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Drowning out the noise.

That's what Bennett is going to have to do for the third straight season after being constantly questioned and criticized for his lack of flashy, athletic play.

After throwing for 29 touchdowns and helping the Bulldogs win their first national title since 1980, it feels like Bennett is primed for a solid final season in Athens.

6. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Spencer Rattler threw for 4,595 yards, completing 70 percent of his passes, with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions at Oklahoma. Xxx Img Syndication The Okla 1 1 Tputgbqf Jpg

South Carolina's offense finished 13th in the SEC in passing yards per game last season.

With former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler at the helm, that won't be even close to the case in 2022. Rattler threw for 40 touchdowns in 23 games for the Sooners, and has a plethora of weapons at his disposal at USC.

7. Will Levis, Kentucky

Kentucky's Will Levis jumps a player and runs for a first down against Louisville. Nov. 27, 2021 Louisvillekentucky 43

Levis threw the most interceptions in the SEC (14) last year. He also led Kentucky's best passing offense they've had since 2014.

Finding new weapons will be the challenge this season after losing 1,300-yard receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to the NFL. Statistically, Levis may not be where he was last year, but his athleticism should help carry the UK offense when RB Chris Rodriguez isn't doing damage.

8. Max Johnson/Haynes King/Connor Weigman, Texas A&M

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) during the fourth quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Max Johnson transferred in from LSU, Haynes King returns from injury, and five-star Connor Weigman steps in as a freshman.

It's unclear as to who will win the starting job.

9. Anthony Richardson, Florida

Oct 30, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Richardson didn't post impressive numbers through the air last year (six touchdowns, five interceptions in limited action), but his 7.9 yards per carry has the Gators fanbase excited.

He's an athlete, for sure. How Billy Napier and Rob Sale mold him into a quarterback will be interesting to see.

10. Zach Calzada, Auburn

Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

It's a high-pressure situation for the Tigers this season. If they can find adequate play out of Calzada (or whoever wins the quarterback job), they should overachieve.

If he gets the job, lot rests on the A&M transfer's shoulders.

11. Myles Brennan/Garrett Nussmeier/Jayden Daniels, LSU

Oct 10, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan (15) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Much like the A&M battle, there's not a clear favorite here.

Brennan returns for his sixth year with the Tigers, Nussmeier is the new blood, and Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels is the wild card.

12. Luke Altmyer/Jaxon Dart, Ole Miss

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) drops back with the ball against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

USC transfer Jaxson was the spring favorite to win the job, but as fall camp grows closer things are starting to lean in Luke Altmyer's direction.

Either way, it does not seem like Kiffin is thrilled about his options at quarterback.

13. Brady Cook/Sam Horn, Missouri

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Not having Tyler Badie to lean on may hurt whoever starts for Mizzou.

14. Mike Wright, Vanderbilt

Quarterback Mike Wright scrambles with the ball in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Vanderbilt1127 0621

Wright's numbers weren't great in 2021 (eight touchdowns, six interceptions), but given the circumstances at Vanderbilt, he's doing a pretty solid job.

Getting three of his five top receivers back will help.

