REPORT: Auburn Defensive Lineman Recovering From Gunshot Wound
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Trill Carter is recovering from a gunshot wound in the lower stomach he suffered in Charlotte on Thursday night.
The update on his recovery came from Carter himself in a phone call with The Athletic on Saturday.
According to the story on Carter in The Athletic, he was in the hospital for two and a half hours before being released and did not require surgery.
While in town visiting a friend, Carter was shot by an unknown assailant around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday in a parking lot outside a condo development in uptown Charlotte, according to an incident report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
He added in his call that no one else was shot in the altercation. He did not want to get into too many details about what caused it.
An Auburn spokesperson told The Athletic that they were aware of the situation but would not comment further than that.
Carter came out of high school as a three-star recruit, being ranked the No. 47 player at his position and the No. 61 player from Georgia.
Carter played in college football for six seasons, most recently at Auburn. He spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, playing 31 games there, before transferring to Texas for a season. He played in 13 games for the Longhorns.
He played in nine games for the Tigers in 2024, making four tackles, three of which were solo and one for a loss.
Along with the report of his gunshot wound, the Athletic reported that he had called it a career. His goal is to coach near his hometown of Cordele, Ga.