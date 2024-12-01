REPORT: Auburn Tigers Quarterback to Hit Transfer Portal
Less than 24 hours after the Auburn Tigers’ season came to an end, players have already started expressing their intentions to enter the transfer portal.
Quarterback Holden Geriner was reported to be planning to continue his college career elsewhere, per On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett.
Geriner, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound sophomore from Savannah, Ga., appeared in eight total games for Auburn throughout his three seasons with the program. Throughout those games, Geriner went 9-for-20 on passing attempts for 116 yards and one interception.
Geriner was a four-star prospect and the No. 271 player nationally according to 247Sports. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Hank Brown was also reported to be hitting the portal. However, Brown took to his Instagram story to confirm the reports were false.
Brown, a 6-foot-4, 208-pound redshirt freshman from Nashville, made his Auburn debut against Maryland in the Music City Bowl last season. He went 7-for-9 for 132 yards.
Brown earned the second-string spot behind Payton Thorne before the season started. After Thorne struggled against Cal he started the next two games. After throwing three interceptions in the first half against Arkansas, Brown never reclaimed the starting job.
Brown appeared in four games for the Tigers this season, finishing 27-for-43 on passing attempts for 403 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Brown came to Auburn as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,447 player nationally according to 247Sports. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
With Thorne’s career coming to an end and the departure of Geriner via the transfer portal, Auburn is down to Brown and freshman Walker White, who saw limited action against Louisiana-Monroe, in its quarterback room.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and company are expected to add Deuce Knight, a five-star prospect and the No. 28 player nationally, to the Tigers’ ranks on national signing day (Dec. 4), but will likely add at least one quarterback through the transfer portal in addition.