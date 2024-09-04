Rivaldo Fairweather on Auburn's Confidence: 'You Can Do Anything You Want'
The Auburn Tigers had an offensive effort that checked all the boxes in their dominant 73-3 win over Alabama A&M to start the season. Minus some dropped pass and short routes, the Tigers had things running smoothly for the entirety of the game.
Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather liked what he saw from his teammates and wants to build on the momentum this weekend vs. Cal.
“Limit our mistakes and continue to put points up and continue to score,” Fairweather said. “When you get an opportunity and the ball comes your way, you make the play and continue to go show that this offense is different and we’re one of the top offenses in the country.”
Fairweather talked about Auburn’s confidence and how beneficial it will be against Cal this weekend.
A fast start to the season last week, involving five-different Auburn receivers scoring touchdowns has everyone on offense feeling good.
“When you’re confident as an offense, you can do anything you want,” Fairweather said. “Being confident is one of the biggest things, especially for our young guys too.”
Fairweather was Auburn's leading receiver last year. He'll have more help in that department this season, and that could open up more big plays for the senior.
“I wasn’t lined up outside so I wasn’t really matched up with corners,” Fairweather said. “I was really working on safeties and linebackers, so it’s going to be easier for me because I’m not lined up against their best cover guy. They’ve got to guard our receivers now. Whenever an opportunity comes my way, I’m gonna strike.”
Fairweather was Auburn’s hero against Cal last season, making a game-winning touchdown catch. It took Auburn a while to get moving offensively in that game.
“I remember scoring the game-winning touchdown but I remember we started kind of slow,” Fairweather said. “We picked it up in the second half a little bit. In this game we’ve got to focus on starting fast. Coach Freeze always tells us that we got to start fast, start electric and just go out there and make plays.”
The Tigers will be looking to improve to 2-0 by picking up a win over Cal on Saturday.