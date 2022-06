SEC Football: Ranking every program over the last ten years

Here's a ranking of every SEC program since Texas A&M and Missouri joined the league in 2012.

Since the addition of Texas A&M and Missouri, the SEC's evolution has been interesting over the past decade.

Several mid-tier programs have risen and fallen, while Alabama has maintained top dog status under Nick Saban. Only over the past five seasons has Georgia truly entered the fray as a consistent contender with the Crimson Tide, despite still having one of the better winning percentages over the last ten seasons.

Take a look and our ranking of the SEC since 2012, as well as a projection as to where these programs will be after ten more years.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Overall Record: 128-13 Winning Percentage: 90.7% SEC West Titles: 7 Conference Titles: 7 Projected ranking in 2032: 2 2. Georgia Bulldogs Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Overall Record: 98-28 Winning Percentage: 77.7% SEC East Titles: 5 Conference Titles: 1 Projected ranking in 2032: 1 3. LSU Tigers Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports Overall Record: 90-37 Winning Percentage: 70.8% SEC West Titles: 1 Conference Titles: 1 Projected ranking in 2032: T4 (Oklahoma) 4. Florida Gators Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Overall Record: 80-46 Winning Percentage: 63.5% SEC West Titles: 4 Conference Titles: 0 Projected ranking in 2032: 6 5. Auburn Tigers Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports Overall Record: 77-52 Winning Percentage: 59.7% SEC West Titles: 2 Conference Titles: 1 Projected ranking in 2032: T7 (Texas) 6. Texas A&M Aggies Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Overall Record: 85-41 Winning Percentage: 67.5% SEC West Titles: 0 Conference Titles: 0 Projected ranking in 2032: 3 7. Mississippi State Bulldogs John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Overall Record: 74-54 Winning Percentage: 57.8% SEC West Titles: 0 Conference Titles: 0 Projected ranking in 2032: 13 8. Ole Miss Rebels © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Overall Record: 70-50 Winning Percentage: 58.3% SEC West Titles: 0 Conference Titles: 0 Projected ranking in 2032: 9 9. Missouri Tigers Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Overall Record: 69-55 Winning Percentage: 55.6% SEC East Titles: 2 Conference Titles: 0 Projected ranking in 2032: 15 10. South Carolina Gamecocks © JESSICA GALLAGHER/ Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK Overall Record: 67-58 Winning Percentage: 53.6% SEC East Titles: 0 Conference Titles: 0 Projected ranking in 2032: 14 11. Tennessee Volunteers © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Overall Record: 62-60 Winning Percentage: 50.8% SEC East Titles: 0 Conference Titles: 0 Projected ranking in 2032: 10 12. Kentucky Wildcats Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports Overall Record: 61-63 Winning Percentage: 49.1% SEC East Titles: 0 Conference Titles: 0 Projected ranking in 2032: 12 13. Arkansas Razorbacks Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Overall Record: 49-73 Winning Percentage: 40.1% SEC West Titles: 0 Conference Titles: 0 Projected ranking in 2032: 11 14. Vanderbilt Commodores © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Overall Record: 47-74 Winning Percentage: 38.8% SEC East Titles: 0 Conference Titles: 0 Projected ranking in 2032: 16

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube