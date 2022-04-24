Skip to main content

A decade in review: Where Auburn football ranks in the SEC in total wins

Here is where Auburn ranks in the SEC in total wins over the past ten years.

Auburn football is a rollercoaster. For those observing the ride from a distance, it seems pretty entertaining. But for the passengers, it can be a nightmare.

Despite the inconsistency, the Tigers are still one of the SEC's best overall football programs of the past decade. Now, as Bryan Harsin enters year two on the job, the fanbase is expecting him to make the Tigers somewhat relevant after the team's first losing season since 2012.

Take a look at where Auburn ranks among the SEC in total wins since that 2012 season.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (128 wins)

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has averaged over 12 wins per season since 2012. They've also won three national titles during that span.

2. Georgia Bulldogs (105 wins)

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Erick All (83) is brought down by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the second quarter in the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs have been relatively impressive over the past decade, but the Kirby Smart era (66-15) has been especially special for fans.

3. LSU Tigers (90 wins)

Derek Stingley Jr. celebrates after making a tackle as The LSU Tigers take on Central Michigan Chippewas in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Lsu Vs Central Michigan V1 4108 © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

After winning a national title in 2019, the Tigers fell off and eventually let go of Ed Orgeron. They look to get back on track with Brian Kelly.

4. Texas A&M Aggies (85 wins)

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 27: Zach Calzada #10 of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Eight of the past ten years, A&M has won either eight or nine games. Not the most dominant stretch, considering the talent they've managed to bring in, but a consistent stretch nonetheless.

5. Florida Gators (80 wins)

Nov 13, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Rick Wells (12), wide receiver Jordan Pouncey (86), running back Dameon Pierce (27) and teammates celebrate after beating the Samford Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators find themselves in the top five despite having three losing seasons in the past decade.

6. Auburn Tigers (77 wins)

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn had its ups and downs under Gus Malzahn before hiring Bryan Harsin last offseason.

7. Mississippi State Bulldogs (74 wins)

Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) as changes the play during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (67) listens at right. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs were pretty consistent under Dan Mullen (averaging 8.1 wins per season). After a pair of odd years under Joe Moorhead, MSU has brought on Mike Leach to revive the program.

8. Missouri Tigers (69 wins)

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

A pair of SEC Championship trips mask what has otherwise been a sub .500 record for the Tigers (Mizzou is 46-51 outside of their two title trips in 2013-14.)

9. Ole Miss Rebels (69 wins)

Nov 20, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin loses a shoe as he leads his team onto the field before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The program was good under Hugh Freeze, slightly less than average under Matt Luke, and now extremely promising under Lane Kiffin.

10. South Carolina Gamecocks (67 wins)

Nov 27, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Zeb Noland (8) throws a pass against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The program fell into mediocrity under Will Muschamp after Steve Spurrier retired. After just one season on the job Shane Beamer & Co. are already showing signs of life.

11. Tennessee Volunteers (62 wins)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) celebrate a touchdown during a football game against South Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Kns Tennessee South Alabam Football Bp

The 2010's were not extremely kind to the Vols, as they've shuffled through four coaches since. Is Josh Heupel the answer for UT?

12. Kentucky Wildcats (61 wins)

Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Jacquies Turner (90) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky defeated Louisville 52-21. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Despite only averaging 6.1 wins per season, the Wildcats have been on a steady rise under Mark Stoops.

13. Arkansas Razorbacks (49 wins)

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) signals at the line during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Several decent seasons above .500 were averaged out with a stretch from 2017-2019 where the Razorbacks went 8-28.

14. Vanderbilt Commodores (47 wins)

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) hands the ball off to Vanderbilt running back Rocko Griffin (24) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Kns Tennessee Vanderbilt Football

Two 9-4 seasons in 2012 and 2013 hold up what would otherwise be a very poor record. The Commodores are 29-66 since 2014.

