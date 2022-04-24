A decade in review: Where Auburn football ranks in the SEC in total wins

Here is where Auburn ranks in the SEC in total wins over the past ten years.

Auburn football is a rollercoaster. For those observing the ride from a distance, it seems pretty entertaining. But for the passengers, it can be a nightmare.

Despite the inconsistency, the Tigers are still one of the SEC's best overall football programs of the past decade. Now, as Bryan Harsin enters year two on the job, the fanbase is expecting him to make the Tigers somewhat relevant after the team's first losing season since 2012.

Take a look at where Auburn ranks among the SEC in total wins since that 2012 season.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (128 wins) Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports Alabama has averaged over 12 wins per season since 2012. They've also won three national titles during that span. 2. Georgia Bulldogs (105 wins) Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports The Bulldogs have been relatively impressive over the past decade, but the Kirby Smart era (66-15) has been especially special for fans. 3. LSU Tigers (90 wins) © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK After winning a national title in 2019, the Tigers fell off and eventually let go of Ed Orgeron. They look to get back on track with Brian Kelly. 4. Texas A&M Aggies (85 wins) Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images Eight of the past ten years, A&M has won either eight or nine games. Not the most dominant stretch, considering the talent they've managed to bring in, but a consistent stretch nonetheless. 5. Florida Gators (80 wins) Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports The Gators find themselves in the top five despite having three losing seasons in the past decade. 6. Auburn Tigers (77 wins) AP Photo/Butch Dil Auburn had its ups and downs under Gus Malzahn before hiring Bryan Harsin last offseason. 7. Mississippi State Bulldogs (74 wins) John Reed-USA TODAY Sports The Bulldogs were pretty consistent under Dan Mullen (averaging 8.1 wins per season). After a pair of odd years under Joe Moorhead, MSU has brought on Mike Leach to revive the program. 8. Missouri Tigers (69 wins) AP Photo/Michael Woods A pair of SEC Championship trips mask what has otherwise been a sub .500 record for the Tigers (Mizzou is 46-51 outside of their two title trips in 2013-14.) 9. Ole Miss Rebels (69 wins) Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports The program was good under Hugh Freeze, slightly less than average under Matt Luke, and now extremely promising under Lane Kiffin. 10. South Carolina Gamecocks (67 wins) Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports The program fell into mediocrity under Will Muschamp after Steve Spurrier retired. After just one season on the job Shane Beamer & Co. are already showing signs of life. 11. Tennessee Volunteers (62 wins) © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK The 2010's were not extremely kind to the Vols, as they've shuffled through four coaches since. Is Josh Heupel the answer for UT? 12. Kentucky Wildcats (61 wins) Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports Despite only averaging 6.1 wins per season, the Wildcats have been on a steady rise under Mark Stoops. 13. Arkansas Razorbacks (49 wins) Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Several decent seasons above .500 were averaged out with a stretch from 2017-2019 where the Razorbacks went 8-28. 14. Vanderbilt Commodores (47 wins) © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Two 9-4 seasons in 2012 and 2013 hold up what would otherwise be a very poor record. The Commodores are 29-66 since 2014.

