Senior Bowl Hall of Famer Gives Thanks to Former Auburn All-American
Offensive lineman Terrion Armstead was recently inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. As part of his induction, he credited his success to Auburn Tigers alum Ben Grubbs, according to AL.com. Grubbs was a fellow offensive lineman who played as a left guard alongside Armstead who played at left tackle in 2013 and 2014 for the New Orleans Saints. The two protected the blind side of future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.
“Ben Grubbs is the best player I ever played next to,” Armstead said. “He was sensational. Everything that he taught me in those first two years, the level of safety just having him there on my inside.”
Armstead told a little story about how Grubbs protected him as well as Brees in Armstead’s early years in New Orleans. It ultimately made Armstead a better offensive lineman.
“I remember we were playing the Green Bay Packers and the great Clay Matthews coming off the edge,” Armstead said. “ He was coming off a 20-plus sack season. Clay went to spin inside, and Ben smacked him. Clay didn’t go inside anymore, so it took away a whole half of the field for me. I don’t have to worry about an inside move because I have a great left guard that’s watching for me.”
Grubbs was drafted by the Ravens in 2007 in the first round. After playing out his rookie contract, he joined the Saints in 2012. He spent three years with the Saints before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. Just seven games into the first season with Kansas City, he suffered a career-ending neck injury. He made the 2007 NFL All-Rookie Team and was a two-time Pro Bowler, per Pro Football Reference.