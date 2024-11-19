Senior Night has Chance to be special for Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers have one home game left on their schedule this season. What is usually regarded as one of college football’s toughest venues for opposing teams, Jordan-Hare Stadium has not been the happiest of places for the Tigers in 2024.
Auburn’s lone SEC win against Kentucky came on the road and it is 3-4 at home overall this season. However, the Tigers have a chance to upset the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies at home on Saturday. An Auburn win would spoil the Aggies’ playoff hopes and provide a fond memory for the Tigers playing their final home game.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze would love to provide the fans with a good memory to take away from the season after being loyal to the team at home and on the road through a difficult campaign.
“I have said it before our crowd has been incredible all year long,” Freeze said. “I just can't thank them enough for the support they have given to our players, our staff, and our program. I know they will be there loud and in strong numbers on Saturday night for this contest. We are thankful for that, and we get to honor a bunch of seniors who have put a lot into this program.”
Luke Deal, a tight end who has been with the Tigers since 2019, has seen a lot during his time with the program. Deal has played for four head coaches including interim Cadillac Williams, gotten married and welcomed his son CJ into the world.
CJ will be in attendance to celebrate Senior Day with his father and the rest of the Tigers.
“He’ll go to the senior night stuff, but it’s getting close to his bedtime,” Deal said. “He’ll just go for senior night then the wife will take him home and put him to bed.”
Deal has played in Jordan-Hare Stadium as many times as just about anyone. Through the ups and downs of his Auburn career, Deal has a lot of positives to take away from the venue that has become so familiar to him.
“It’s something that has kind of crept up on me this week,” Deal said. “All the great memories I’ve had, all the great times playing in front of those fans in that stadium. Definitely going to be emotional for me.”
Eugene Asante, a linebacker in his third season on the Plains, would love to spoil Texas A&M’s season in his last home game as a Tiger.
“It would be a special thing,” Asante said. “We talk about building a foundation for next year and understanding that the young guys need to be able to experience these big games.”
In addition to playing spoiler, the Tigers still have bowl game chances of their own to compete for. Upsetting Texas A&M would keep those alive for another week.