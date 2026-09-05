Staff Predictions For Auburn Football’s 2026 Season

The Auburn Tigers begin a new era in 2026, with Alex Golesh taking over head coaching duties from Hugh Freeze.

Auburn looks to make a statement in the SEC next season, one that is loaded with ranked opponents and some of the toughest places to play in all of college football. Of course, the Tigers will have to close out each season with Alabama in the Iron Bowl, and Golesh hopes to put a bow on his inaugural season with a shocking upset in Tuscaloosa.

Auburn Tigers on SI’s writers: Griffin Barfield and Brooks Crew, revealed their picks for the Tigers’ season below, as well as a bowl prediction, if necessary.

Sept. 5 - vs. Baylor (Atlanta)

Griffin Barfield - 42-24 W: I trust the chemistry Golesh already has with his offense, starting with Byrum Brown at the top of it. The Tigers get off on the right foot in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend.

Brooks Crew - 38-24 W: The Tigers will have a lot of questions to answer in this matchup, but I’m high on a strong Auburn rushing attack versus a weakened Baylor ground defense. Byrum Brown and Jeremiah Cobb combine for over 250 yards on the ground on the way to the Tigers’ first win of the 2026 season.

Sept. 12 - vs. Southern Miss

Griffin Barfield - 59-14 W: Golesh’s home opener ends with a fantastic offensive performance. Once again, the Tigers roll at Jordan-Hare by multiple scores.

Brooks Crew - 66-10 W: Brown flashes some top-level passing, and Tristian Ti’a gets to show out in front of the home crowd later in the game. Can’t really imagine dropping this one.

Sept. 19 - vs. Florida

Griffin Barfield - 31-27 W: A make-or-break game for Golesh in his first season with the program. I think the home crowd plays an important role in how this game goes, and a late defensive stop puts Auburn at 3-0 to begin the year.

Brooks Crew - 24-21 W: Easily the most important game of the season for Golesh, and he is quite lucky it is in Jordan-Hare. I expect a back-and-forth matchup with a late Alex McPherson field goal sealing it for the Tigers.

Sept. 26 - vs. Vanderbilt

Griffin Barfield - 27-13 W: I can see this game having the defense win it for Auburn. Regardless of who is at quarterback for Vanderbilt, I think Auburn has enough on both sides of the ball to win comfortably.

Brooks Crew - 38-17 W: Auburn scored 38 points last year with DJ Durkin as the head coach and Ashton Daniels in the quarterback spot. I see Vanderbilt’s offense stalling against a strong, battle-tested Auburn defense at this point in the season as the Tigers improve to 4-0, and the buzz gets even louder.

Oct. 3 - at Tennessee

Griffin Barfield - 24-21 L: This one is a toss-up for me. I think Tennessee’s defense will play a critical role, as well as this is Auburn’s first true road game. The Vols find a way to win.

Brooks Crew - 27-24 L: As much as I’d love to say that Golesh walks into Knoxville and takes one from his former head coach, I just don’t see it happening in this one. Golesh’s offense will likely flash some of what Vol fans saw in 2023, but it ultimately will not be enough to take down the Vols in year one.

Oct. 17 - at Georgia

Griffin Barfield - 28-24 L: Two close losses in a row for Auburn. There’s a reason why Kirby Smart is nearly undefeated at home on this field, although I do think the Tigers put up a fight.

Brooks Crew - 31-27 L: Kirby Smart has lost at home five times throughout his Georgia career, and I don’t expect the Tigers to add a sixth in a year. Alex Golesh is looking to build a foundation. Maybe next year in Jordan-Hare, though.

Oct. 24 - vs. LSU

Griffin Barfield - 35-31 L: The real question here is, will legal issues still be going on here with LSU or not? I think the talent with the Bayou Bengals is a little too much for the Tigers from the Plains.

Brooks Crew - 34-28 W: LSU may have gotten bailed out a bit, since this matchup is scheduled for noon in Jordan-Hare, but Lane Kiffin may not face a more hostile environment aside from his return to Ole Miss. Byrum Brown and Jeremiah Cobb put the offense on their backs, one of the Bulls’ many transfer receivers hauls in a big touchdown and the students get to roll Toomer’s.

Oct. 31 - at Ole Miss

Griffin Barfield - 31-21 L: Oxford on Halloween is a battle in itself. Throw in arguably the best SEC quarterback in there, and I think Auburn can’t find answers for Trinidad Chambliss.

Brooks Crew - 34-27 L: Auburn puts up a fight, but Ole Miss is among the best programs in the SEC at this point, especially with Chambliss at the helm. Tigers put up a fight, but Chambliss goes for at least four touchdowns as the Tigers take their third SEC loss.

Nov. 7 - vs. Arkansas

Griffin Barfield - 42-17 W: I think this is a home game where Auburn makes a statement. A favorable three games before the Iron Bowl starts at home, and I think the Tigers take care of business to snap the losing streak.

Brooks Crew - 38-14 W: Another big win for the Tigers in a rollercoaster of a season. KJ Jackson is seriously talented, but I expect him to struggle against Auburn’s defense, especially this late in the season. Golesh’s offense does what it does, and the Tigers earn bowl eligibility for the first time since 2023.

Nov. 14 - at Mississippi State

Griffin Barfield - 38-24 W: Kamario Taylor worries me here for the Auburn defense, but I think the offense is consistent enough to score points in Starkville. Make it two straight with a strong game from Brown.

Brooks Crew - 48-31 W: Many have labeled this as a ‘trap game,’ and frankly, I don’t see it. Kamario Taylor is certainly a scary sight, but I trust Auburn’s offense to keep pace and then some.

Nov. 21 - vs. Samford

Griffin Barfield - 56-10 W: A senior game like no other for the plethora that joined Golesh from USF and beyond. Auburn takes the top off the Bulldogs headed into Tuscaloosa. Bowl eligibility is on the way.

Brooks Crew - 65-10 W: The real matchup is next week, anyway– seniors have some fun against a rebuilding Samford.

Nov. 28 - at Alabama

Griffin Barfield - 27-24 L: I think this could be one of the most hyped up Iron Bowl games this decade, with how Auburn looks throughout their 2026 campaign. I think the home crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium and the athleticism of quarterback Keelon Russell will be too much to handle for the Tigers heading into bowl season.

Brooks Crew - 35-31 L: Alabama has been floundering a bit over the past few seasons, but the Tigers don’t quite see it through in Bryant-Denny. Next season could be very interesting, though, depending on who takes over at quarterback for the Tigers.

Final Record and Bowl Prediction

Griffin Barfield - 7-5 [4-5 SEC]. Bowl Prediction: Birmingham Bowl vs. Georgia Tech

Brooks Crew - 8-4 [5-4 SEC]. Bowl Prediction: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Virginia Tech

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