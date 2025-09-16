Strong Offseason Leading to Impact Season for Auburn's Keyron Crawford
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn defense has been stout all season thus far. Leading the way is defensive end Keyron Crawford, who is in the midst of a breakout campaign early in 2025. Head coach Hugh Freeze recognized this and gave him his credit in his Monday morning weekly press conference.
“I think this offseason, obviously Vontrell (King- Williams) and Roc (Bellantoni) have done a good job coaching him on techniques and things, but I think the biggest credit probably goes to the time he spent with our strength staff," he said. "Gaining more flexibility, more strength, more size, and I think that has translated into him playing better football."
So far this season, Crawford has accounted for three sacks, tied for first place in the SEC. He also has a team leading 16 total tackles on the year. He is already well beyond pace to match his best season of his career, which was in 2023 when he was with the Arkansas State Red Wolves. In that season, he totaled 44 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
Last season, Crawford totaled 22 tackles and zero sacks in eight games, with his best game coming against the 4OT thriller against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Crawford was also able to grab his first career interception last Saturday against South Alabama.
This breakout year could be coming from fellow pass rusher Keldrick Faulk gaining all the attention from the offensive line. Faulk has been having a rather quiet year with only eight tackles and one sack so far this season.
Before last week’s matchup, Freeze mentioned Crawford for his leadership.
“I love his leadership. He was one that got a lot of votes for captain and is on our leadership team and is doing a really nice job in all areas of being our voice in the locker room that people listen to,” he said.
Crawford has emerged as one of the top playmakers on Auburn's defense and will look to continue to do so this Saturday as the Tigers open SEC play Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.