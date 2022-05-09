Skip to main content

What another 1,000-yard season would do for Tank Bigsby

The Auburn running back will be in elite company after this season.

Tank Bigsby is a special running back. Despite consistent run blocking in 2021, he was able to reach 1,000 yards on the ground last season. 

Bigsby will be a big part of Auburn's offense in 2022 both on the ground and through the air. We saw him involved more in the passing game throughout spring practice and at A-Day. 

The Auburn star running back will be remembered as an Auburn great for a long time no matter what he does this season but another 1,000-yard campaign could put him in elite company. 

Stat of the day

Tank Bigsby ranks 20th all-time in Auburn history in rushing yards with 1,933. Another 1,000-yard season would put him seventh all-time in Auburn history passing Stephen Davis and placing him right behind Tre Mason. 

What it means

In 2012, we saw an Auburn offense that struggled to move the football but the lone bright spot was Mason finding a way to reach 1,000 yards on the season during the Iron Bowl. In 2013, Mason popped off and was a Heisman Trophy finalist with 1,816 yards on the ground. 

Of course, there are a ton of factors that went into him having that success and support the following year but it's entirely possible that we see a similar type of jump in 2022 for Bigsby. If Bigsby were to find a way to have a 1,500-yard type of season, he would pass Joe Cribbs and finish 4th all-time in Auburn rushing history. 

Tank Bigsby (4) at Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
