Looking Back on Top Three Freshmen of Auburn’s 2024 Football Season
While the Auburn Tigers didn’t have the best of seasons, there were some positives to take away. Many younger players were required to step up and several of them succeeded in those roles. Along with the transfers coming in, these freshmen will help the Tigers be successful in year three of the Freeze Era. Here are the players that were really highlighted during the 2024 season.
Cam Coleman, Wide Receiver
The Tigers’ star is an obvious choice as he finished second on the team in reception yards with 598. He was third on the team in receptions with 37. He also co-led in receiving touchdowns with outgoing receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith as both had eight touchdowns throughout the season.
His best games came against Lousiana-Monroe and Texas A&M in back-to-back weeks. Against ULM, he finished with eight catches, 100 yards and three touchdowns. As if that game wasn’t good enough, he followed that game up with seven catches, 128 yards and two more touchdowns against a No. 15 Texas A&M at the time. The fact that he did this as a true freshman shows how high his ceiling can be if he is developed right.
Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver
While Coleman was making all the flashy plays on one side of the field, another freshman receiver quietly put together a great season. Malcolm Simmons actually finished second on the team in receptions with 40. He finished third in reception yards with 451. Despite the amount of receptions, he only had three touchdown grabs the whole season.
Like Coleman, his best game came against Louisiana-Monroe where he made six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Whether Simmons can improve on his numbers remains to be seen next season as head coach Hugh Freeze has brought in multiple transfer wide receivers who will add to the position battle for playing time.
Kaleb Harris, Safety
Very few freshmen got in on the action regularly on defense. However, safety Kaleb Harris finished sixth in total tackles defensively with 44. While Harris didn’t have an interception last season, he did force a fumble in his best game in the Iron Bowl. Harris finished the day against the Crimson Tide with nine total tackles and that forced fumble. Harris could be a very important piece for the Tigers as someone who has experience already going through an entire SEC schedule as a freshman.