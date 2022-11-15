Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Eleven

Auburn had significant roster turnover after the 2021 season, with seventeen players leaving Bryan Harsin's Auburn program for greener pastures. The headline was Auburn legacy and three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. This season, Auburn Daily is going to track the transfers and their production at their new schools.

OFFENSE

QB Dee Davis, Alabama State: 8-13, 83 Yds; 10 carries for -9 yds

SEASON STATS: 77-126 for 929 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs; 65 carries for 105 yards, 2TDs

Dee Davis did not have himself a fun time in Alabama State's 21-14 loss to Florida A&M on Saturday in Montgomery. Throwing for only 83 yards and being sacked four times, Davis was eventually replaced by Miles Crawley with 4:24 left in the contest. The Hornets wrap their 2022 season on Thursday, November 24th with a home matchup against University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon: 19-28 for 279 yards, 2 TDs; 10 carries for 59 yards

SEASON STATS: 219-301 for 2774 yds, 24 TDs, 5 INTs; 79 carries for 512 yds, 14 TDs; 2 catches for 36 yds, 1 TD

Speaking of being removed from a game, Bo Nix missed time late in Oregon's upset loss to Washington, 37-34, on Saturday night in Eugene. Suffering a lower leg injury, Nix limped off the field with minutes remaining and could only watch as backup QB Ty Thompson failed to convert a 4th and 1 from their own 34-yard line. Washington took advantage of the short field to kick a field goal to make it 37-34 with 1:26 remaining, and despite Nix returning to the field to lead the final drive, the Ducks were unable to get into scoring range as time expired. Oregon finishes the regular season next week with a home matchup against Utah and control their own destiny for the Pac-12 Championship game, although a College Football Playoff spot seems out of reach.

RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana: 8 carries, 20 yards

SEASON STATS: 114 carries for 419 yds, 4 TDs; 21 catches for 125 yds, 1 TD

Indiana's rough season continued with a 54-14 thrashing by Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday. Rushing for only 150 yards as a team (with 44 of them being on Emery Simmons' only carry of the game), the Hoosiers never really got the offense started as Ohio State jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead. Indiana travels to East Lansing to take on Michigan State this Saturday.

WR Kobe Hudson, UCF: 1 catch for 15 yards

SEASON STATS: 8GP, 24 catches for 433 yards, 4 TDs

Hudson had one catch for fifteen yards as Tulane knocked off Tulane, 38-31, in New Orleans last Saturday. UCF hosts Navy for "Senior Knight" in Orlando this Saturday.

WR Elijah Canion, Purdue: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

Purdue upset #20 Illinois, 31-24, in Champaign, Ill., winning the "Cannon Trophy Game". They host Northwestern this Saturday for Senior Day.

OL Tashawn Manning, Kentucky: 68.6 PFF Grade (81.9 PBLK, 65.8 RBLK)

SEASON STATS: 10 GS, 66.3 PFF grade (72.9 PBLK, 66.2 RBLK)

Kentucky was upset at home by Vanderbilt, 24-21, last weekend. They welcome Georgia to Kroger Field in Lexington this weekend.

OL Daniel Foster-Allen, South Alabama: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

South Alabama beat Texas State, 38-21, last Saturday for their Salute to Heroes game at home. They go on the road to Hattiesburg, Mississippi this Saturday to take on Southern Mississippi.

DEFENSE

DL/TE JJ Pegues, Ole Miss: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, one sack

SEASON STATS: 9 GP, 20 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sack, 3 QB hurries

Ole Miss dropped their home matchup to Alabama, 30-24. Pegues got 36 snaps and recorded a 57.4 overall PFF grade, recording 2 tackles, one TFL, and one sack. Ole Miss travels to Arkansas this Saturday.

DL Lee Hunter, UCF: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 9 GP, 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Hunter got backup snaps in UCF's victory over Tulane last Saturday. UCF hosts Navy for "Senior Knight" in Orlando this Saturday.

DL Dre Butler, Liberty: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 9 GP, 22 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR

Liberty was upset by UConn, 36-33, in East Hartford, Connecticut last Saturday. The Flames host in-state rival Virginia Tech this Saturday.

DL Ian Mathews, Missouri: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Missouri traveled to Knoxville and got stomped by Tennessee, 66-24, last weekend. The Tigers host New Mexico State in Columbia this weekend.

LB Romello Height, USC: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATS: 3 GP, 2 GS, No recorded stats.

Height, who has started two games at DE for USC, was announced as out for the season after a shoulder procedure to repair damage suffered early in USC's 41-28 win over Fresno State on September 17th.

CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State: DNP

SEASON STATS: 30 tackles, 8 pass breakups

Torrence did not play in ASU's 28-18 loss to Washington State in Pullman last weekend due to an unspecified illness. He's expected to be back next weekend for Senior Day against #25 Oregon State at home in Tempe.

CB Dreshun Miller, NC State: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

NC State lost 21-20 at home to Boston College last weekend on Senior Day. They head to Louisville this Saturday before closing the season at North Carolina on November 25th.

DB Eric Reed, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Georgia Tech lost at home to Miami, 35-14, last weekend. They travel to North Carolina this weekend before closing the season on the road in Athens against UGA.

S Ladarius Tennison, Ole Miss: 4 tackles

SEASON STATS: 10 GP, 40 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 2 FR, 2 pass breakups

Ole Miss dropped their home matchup to Alabama, 30-24. The Rebels travel to Arkansas this Saturday.

S Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech: No stats recorded

SEASON STATS: 2 GP, 1 tackle, 1 FR

Georgia Tech lost at home to Miami, 35-14, last weekend. They travel to North Carolina this weekend before closing the season on the road in Athens against UGA.

