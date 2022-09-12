Tracking Auburn football transfers in 2022: Week Two

Auburn had significant roster turnover after the 2021 season, with seventeen players leaving Bryan Harsin's Auburn program for greener pastures. The headline was Auburn legacy and three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. This season, Auburn Daily is going to track the transfers and their production at their new schools.

OFFENSE

QB Dee Davis, Alabama State: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATS: 17-24, 198 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT; 10 carries for 39 yds

Davis opened the season as the starting quarterback for Alabama State, going 16-23 for 184 yds, 1 TD, & 1 INT through the air while chipping in 37 yards on nine carries. He suffered a shoulder injury early in week two action, after going 1-1 for 14 yds and a TD and missed Alabama State's 45-7 loss @ UCLA on Saturday.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon: 28-33, 277 yds, 5 TDs; 3 carries, 18 yds

SEASON STATS: 49-70, 450 yds, 5 TDs, 2 INTs; 11 carries, 55 yds

After a rough beatdown at the hands of the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, Nix and the Oregon Ducks righted the ship in a 70-14 drubbing of Eastern Washington in Eugene on Saturday night. Nix was replaced in the blowout after completing 84.8% of his passes at 8.4 yards per attempt. #25 Oregon hosts #12 BYU this Saturday afternoon.

RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana: 20 carries, 155 yds, 1 TD; 1 catch, 3 yds

SEASON STATS: 35 carries, 183 yds (5.2/rush), 2 TDs; 2 catches, 12 yds

Indiana took down the Idaho Vandals 35-22, coming back from a first half 10-point deficit to run away with it. Shivers paced an offense that failed to significantly move the ball in the first half but found much better success in the second half, putting up 29 unanswered points to take an insurmountable lead. Indiana hosts Western Kentucky this Saturday.

WR Kobe Hudson, UCF: DNP

SEASON STATS: No recorded stats

UCF dropped a close matchup on Friday night, 20-14, to Louisville at the Bounce House. Hudson, Auburn's leading receiver in 2021, did not appear in the contest. UCF travels to Florida Atlantic this Saturday.

WR Elijah Canion, Purdue: DNP

SEASON STATS: No recorded stats

Purdue thrashed Indiana State 56-0. Canion did not play in the contest. Purdue takes on Syracuse on the road this Saturday.

OL Tashawn Manning, Kentucky: Started at RG

SEASON STATS: 2 games played, 2 starts

Manning was listed as a starting offensive guard as Kentucky knocked off a ranked Florida squad, 26-16, in The Swamp. Kentucky only ran for 58 yards on the contest, but protected QB Will Levis well enough to accumulate over 200 yards in the air and a touchdown, as well as only committing two penalties for ten yards in the entire game. Kentucky takes on Youngstown State this Saturday.

DEFENSE

DL/TE JJ Pegues, Ole Miss: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 2 tackles

Pegues appeared in his second game for Ole Miss for their 59-3 defeat of Central Arkansas, recording one tackle in the contest. Ole Miss travels to Georgia Tech this Saturday for an out of conference matchup against the Yellow Jackets.

DL Lee Hunter, UCF: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 1 tackle

Hunter, who transferred to UCF along with Kobe Hudson and shares the #2 jersey, got on the field in a backup capacity in UCF's loss to Louisville and recorded one assisted tackle.

DL Dre Butler, Liberty: 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

SEASON STATS: 10 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Butler contributed to Liberty's 21-14 defeat of UAB at home with three tackles and a fumble recovery, one of four turnovers committed by UAB. The ground game for the Blazers was dominant, putting up 289 yards on the ground at 5.6 YPC, but the turnovers did in the Blazers as Liberty escaped with the victory. The Flames take on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem this Saturday night.

DL Daniel Foster-Allen, South Alabama: DNP

SEASON STATS: No recorded stats

South Alabama defeated Central Michigan, 38-24, on the road on Saturday. Foster-Allen did not appear in the contest. South Alabama takes on UCLA in Los Angeles this Saturday.

DL Ian Matthews, Missouri: DNP

SEASON STATS: No recorded stats

Missouri lost at Kansas State 40-12 last Saturday. Matthews did not appear in the contest. Missouri hosts Abilene Christian this Saturday before coming to Auburn on Saturday, September 24th.

LB Romello Height, USC: No recorded stats (injury)

SEASON STATS:

USC defeated Stanford 41-28 on the road last Saturday, but Height did not have an impact in the game. After recovering from a shoulder injury in fall camp, Height reaggravated the injury in the first quarter of Saturday's contest and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game, reemerging from the medical tent with a wrap on his right shoulder. The severity of the injury is currently unknown. USC, currently 2-0, hosts Fresno State this Saturday night at LA Memorial Coliseum.

CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State: 4 solo tackles, 3 pass deflections

SEASON STATS: 8 total tackles, 3 pass deflections

Torrence was busy in Arizona State's 34-17 loss at Oklahoma State, starting in the nickel defense and having a busy first quarter before briefly leaving the game with an injury. With backup Keon Markham being picked on by Oklahoma State, he returned in the 4th quarter, drawing a defensive pass interference on the Cowboys final scoring drive of the game. Arizona State hosts Eastern Michigan this weekend.

CB Dreshun Miller, NC State: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no recorded stats

Miller finally saw the field for the first time in two years, logging late snaps in the 55-3 blowout of FCS for Charleston Southern. NC State hosts Big 12 foe Texas Tech this Saturday.

DB Eric Reed, Georgia Tech: No recorded stats

SEASON STATS: No recorded statistics

Georgia Tech defeated Western Carolina 35-17 on Saturday, forcing three takeaways of the Catamounts. Reed played in the game but did not record a statistic. Georgia Tech hosts Ole Miss this Saturday.

S Ladarius Tennison, Ole Miss:

SEASON STATS: 7 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD, 1 pass breakup

First career start at Ole Miss for Tennison, who has an exemplary game with 3 total tackles, 1 sack, and a fumble recovery (on a botched punt snap) for a touchdown. He figured to receive a larger share of playing time as Ole Miss travels to Georgia Tech this Saturday.

S Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: No recorded statistics

Harvey did not play in the Georgia Tech victory over Western Carolina.

