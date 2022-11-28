Skip to main content

Big name Michigan quarterback enters the transfer portal

Auburn should be in the market for a transfer quarterback this offseason.

We are days away from when the floodgates will open on December 5th when players can officially enter the transfer portal. 

According to On3, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal. The veteran quarterback led Michigan to the college football playoff a year ago but after an injury to his leg, he was not the guy for the Wolverines this season. He was benched for JJ McCarthy. 

Auburn will more than likely be in the market for a transfer quarterback this off-season. That speculation is led by a new head coach may want to bring a quarterback in but if all of Auburn's scholarship quarterbacks stay on the roster, it could be a loaded room in 2023. 

Robby Ashford, Zach Calzada, and Holden Geriner all represent upside for the position in different ways. While there's a chance that TJ Finley will be on Auburn's roster next year, many are expecting him to leave. 

Auburn added two quarterbacks via the transfer portal last season and one the year prior under Bryan Harsin. This trend may be a similar theme throughout all of college football in the transfer portal era. 

The Iowa Hawkeyes have emerged as early favorites to land McNamara. Still, it isn't a stretch to think Auburn will pursue a big-name quarterback in the portal in December. 

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) passes in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Football

By Zac Blackerby
