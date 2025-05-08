Two Auburn Tigers Make PFF’s 2026 Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft
Shortly after putting out their 2026 NFL Draft Big Board, Pro Football Focus has already put out a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft that features two Auburn Tigers, one on offense and one on defense.
Wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. and defensive lineman Keldric Faulk were listed on PFF's way-too-early mock draft.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tigers had to wait until the fourth round to hear one of their players’ names called with running back Jarquez Hunter. He would later be joined by wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Jalen McLeod as the only three players from Auburn that would be drafted in 2025.
For Auburn, 2026 is already looking much more hopeful. The Tigers haven’t had a first round draft pick in five consecutive years, but that drought could be coming to an end with two hopefuls, according to PFF.
WR Eric Singleton Jr., No. 19 Pick to Denver
Singleton Jr. joined the Tigers in January as a winter transfer from Georgia Tech for his junior year and is already projected to be the 19th pick to the Denver Broncos. The Broncos desperately need a star receiver as the biggest name they have is Courtland Sutton. They didn’t address the position until the third round this year, and by then, all the top-tier pass catchers were gone.
With another big year, Singleton Jr. could lock in his place as a first round pick. During his time as a Yellow Jackets, he played in 24 games, making 104 receptions for 1,468 yards and nine touchdowns. With a NFL quarterback, his stats could skyrocket.
DL Keldric Faulk, No. 21 to Green Bay
Keldric Faulk was a monster of the Auburn Tigers defensive line a season ago. He finished 2024 with 45 total tackles, seven sacks (which was good enough for second on the team), one pass deflection, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
PFF has projected the defensive lineman to go with pick No. 21 to the Green Bay Packers. This pick seems a bit more of a depth pick, which isn’t bad and fits the mold of the Packers whose defense is slowly getting older. Faulk is a bit of a cross between former edge linebacker Za'Darius Smith and B.J. Raji. They will hope he is a bit more like Raji in the sense that he stays for a long time. Raji spent his entire six-year career with the Packers, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2011.