Two Positions Auburn Needs to Address During Spring Transfer Window
Head Coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers did a masterful job with their recruiting class as well as the first transfer portal window. The Tigers finished seventh in the 2025 recruiting class adding two five-stars to the mix who joined in January. Those two are Edge linebacker Jared Smith and quarterback Deuce Knight.
Both are massive signings and will play a massive part in the future. However, there are some positions that the Tigers still need to address. Whether they need depth or maybe the current projected starter isn’t good enough, here is where the Tigers should take an extended look in the spring transfer window.
Linebackers
The Tigers may have signed many linebackers already, but few have the experience that they had last year. The only returning linebacker a year ago is Demarcus Riddick and he will likely be the one of the leaders for this group. A season ago, Eugene Asante, Jalen McLeod and Dorian Mausi Jr. led the team in the tackles as linebackers.
Unfortunately, all three were seniors and headed to the 2025 NFL Draft or planning to graduate. Asante did mentor Riddick who he believes will turn into one of the better players on the defense in a year or two. The Tigers did have several promising young linebackers from their recruiting class join the team, but it might be nice to add someone with more experience and game-time at the college level other than Riddick.
Running Backs
The Tigers also will be losing Jarquez Hunter to the draft. Hunter was easily the best player for the Tigers a season ago. With his departure, the Tigers will need to find their dynamic back. The expected starter is Damari Alston, last season’s backup. He does have enough experience to make a suitable starter, but it would just be a pale comparison of Hunter.
The Tigers also have Jeremiah Cobb who only saw 29 carries a season ago with the Tigers. He is likely not their choice to replace Hunter. The Tigers did acquire Durrell Robinson from the UConn Huskies in the first transfer portal. His resume is quite impressive. As a freshman, he had 731 yards and eight touchdowns.
However, that was with the Huskies. Until it is fall, the question is can he play against some of the best defenses in the nation. The last option for the Tigers is true freshman Alvin Henderson. Henderson is still a bit unknown in the college world. In the high schools of Alabama, he is one of the greatest running backs in state history. Similarly to Robinson, he will be playing against top defenses now and the transitions aren’t always easy. While there is a chance that Henderson could climb his way up the ranks to start, it might be more likely that a transfer comes in and splits carries with Alston.
With the spring just starting, Coach Freeze will need to make his notes on what he wants to go after, after A-Day.