Two Positions Groups on Auburn Roster Most Likely to Have Great Seasons
The Auburn Tigers have completely revitalized their team, recruiting and working the transfer portal to the best of their abilities to the point that on paper, the Tigers look significantly more promising than they did a season ago. In 2024, the Tigers finished the season 5-7 and missed the bowl season by just one.
However, this season, with the addition of transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold, the offense could look completely different. On top of that, there are several position groups that are capable of “breaking out,’ per AL.com.
Wide Receiver
A season ago, the Tigers had three receivers that were decent. Receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith led the team in most categories. He had fifty catches for 981 yards and eight touchdowns in his final year as a Tiger. He is headed to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Star freshman wide receiver Cam Coleman is after bursting onto the scene in 2024. He was the Tigers second-leading receiver in yardage and matched Lambert-Smith’s eight touchdowns. He is also the Tigers’ second-highest-rated recruit in school history. With him only as a sophomore, the Tigers will be excited to have him back.
Auburn should also be excited to have Eric Singleton Jr. and Horatio Fields joining the team this season. Both are joining from ACC schools, Singleton Jr. from Georgia Tech and Fields from Wake Forest. Singleton Jr. is expected to be a fellow acrobatic receiver to Coleman. Fields was second on the Demon Deacons in most receiving stats but led in receiving touchdowns. He also will be the veteran in the receivers room as this will be his final year.
Cornerback
The Tigers made a massive signing in the transfer portal, adding Raion Strader. Strader had been playing at Miami (OH) a season ago. He earned First Team All-MAC honors, making 110 tackles, 29 pass deflections and three picks in the two seasons he played with the RedHawks.
Auburn also brought back their two starting corners from a season ago in Kayin Lee and Keionte Scott. However, with the addition of Strader and several new freshmen, Donavan Starr, Blake Woodby and Devin Williams, there could be strong competition for the starting cornerback slots. Head coach Hugh Freeze has had a strong focus on the defense, working on filling the holes and building depth at each position. It seems that he is doing that here.
