USF Quarterback Following Alex Golesh to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have landed former USF quarterback Locklan Hewlett, via Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on X. Hewlett is a redshirt freshman and will have four years of remaining eligibility.

The former USF signal caller was a three-star recruit out of St. Augustine High School in St. Augustine, Fla. He was ranked as the No. 75 quarterback in the country and No. 158 player in the state of Florida by 247Sports.

Hewlett had multiple Power Four offers out of high school, including Wake Forest, Arizona, Miami, and Texas A&M. He was primarily a pocket passer in his high school career, not showcasing a lot of mobility or willingness to run.

Hewlett’s father, Will, is a quarterback trainer in Florida who has worked with NFL quarterbacks Brock Purdy, Anthony Richardson, and Ian Book.

Alex Golesh has now convinced two of his former quarterback commits to follow him to The Plains, the first being fellow 3-star prospect Rhys Brush.

The influx of talent is desperately needed, as the Auburn quarterback room has seen a mass exodus in recent weeks. Jackson Arnold, Ashton Daniels, and Deuce Knight have all entered the transfer portal, meaning that all three quarterbacks who saw snaps for the Tigers in 2025 are no longer with the team.

However, the main target in the portal for the Tigers at the position remains at large, former USF star Byrum Brown. Brown led the nation in total offense in 2025, racking up 347.2 yards per game in a stellar campaign that secured the Bulls their first season of 9 or more wins since 2017.

Brown has scheduled a visit to Auburn this weekend, where Alex Golesh and his new staff will attempt to convince the No. 7 quarterback in the portal via 247Sports to join the Tigers.

Early signs seem good, as multiple experts from both 247Sports and On3 have logged predictions for Brown to sign with Auburn, including Pete Nakos, Chris Hummer, and Matt Zenits.

With Brush and now Hewlett both committed to the Tigers, it seems that Golesh has been able to say the right things to recruit his former quarterbacks to follow him as he moves to The Plains. If Golesh can get Brown to follow, he will easily be the most dynamic and productive player the Tigers have had at quarterback in quite some time.

Even if Brown signs elsewhere, having both Hewlett and Brush as young backup options bodes well for the future of the Auburn quarterback room, offering the Tigers both a traditional pocket passer and a dual threat for the future.

