WATCH: Jackson Arnold Scores First Auburn Touchdown
WACO, Tx.-- Jackson Arnold secured his first touchdown for the Auburn Tigers with just 34 seconds left to play in the first quarter in Auburn’s season opener against the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas.
After a three-and-out on the Tigers’ first offensive drive, the Auburn defense was able to force a turnover on downs after Baylor attempted to go for it on 4th-and-Goal. On the ensuing Auburn drive, Arnold completed two passes for 33 yards.
However, the score came via the Oklahoma transfer’s legs. On 1st-and-10 from the Baylor 24-yard line, Arnold pumped to his left, saw a seam in the middle of the Baylor defense, and took off. 24 yards later, he had his first touchdown for the Tigers and Auburn had a 7-3 lead over the Bears.
Arnold’s legs were a key part of the drive. On a 3rd-and-7 from his own territory, he broke tackles from two Byalor defenders and scrambled for a nine-yard gain that kept the Auburn drive alive. The Tiger’s signal caller has been able to escape the pocket and make plays early, a good sign for the Auburn attack.
After an offseason of questions about Arnold’s ability to play under pressure following a rough season at Oklahoma in 2024, early signs appear to be positive. He has been able to react quickly under pressure, make plays, and keep Auburn drives alive.
Arnold’s arm also got some work, as the junior connected with wide receiver Malcolm Simmons for a 26-yard gain on 2nd-and-15 to move the chains on a throw up the seam. The junior will try to continue to lead the Tigers’ offense in a similar fashion through the remaining three quarters.
Auburn currently holds a 14-3 lead over the Bears early in the second quarter. Running back Damari Alston added a nine-yard rushing touchdown with 10:38 left in the second quarter.