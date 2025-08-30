Auburn Daily

WATCH: Jackson Arnold Scores First Auburn Touchdown

It hasn't taken long for Jackson Arnold to make an impact for the Auburn Tigers.

Micah Farmer

Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) throws the ball during football practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) throws the ball during football practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, April 10, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

WACO, Tx.-- Jackson Arnold secured his first touchdown for the Auburn Tigers with just 34 seconds left to play in the first quarter in Auburn’s season opener against the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas.

After a three-and-out on the Tigers’ first offensive drive, the Auburn defense was able to force a turnover on downs after Baylor attempted to go for it on 4th-and-Goal. On the ensuing Auburn drive, Arnold completed two passes for 33 yards.

However, the score came via the Oklahoma transfer’s legs. On 1st-and-10 from the Baylor 24-yard line, Arnold pumped to his left, saw a seam in the middle of the Baylor defense, and took off. 24 yards later, he had his first touchdown for the Tigers and Auburn had a 7-3 lead over the Bears.

Arnold’s legs were a key part of the drive. On a 3rd-and-7 from his own territory, he broke tackles from two Byalor defenders and scrambled for a nine-yard gain that kept the Auburn drive alive. The Tiger’s signal caller has been able to escape the pocket and make plays early, a good sign for the Auburn attack.

After an offseason of questions about Arnold’s ability to play under pressure following a rough season at Oklahoma in 2024, early signs appear to be positive. He has been able to react quickly under pressure, make plays, and keep Auburn drives alive.

Arnold’s arm also got some work, as the junior connected with wide receiver Malcolm Simmons for a 26-yard gain on 2nd-and-15 to move the chains on a throw up the seam. The junior will try to continue to lead the Tigers’ offense in a similar fashion through the remaining three quarters.

Auburn currently holds a 14-3 lead over the Bears early in the second quarter. Running back Damari Alston added a nine-yard rushing touchdown with 10:38 left in the second quarter.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI

feed

Published
Micah Farmer
MICAH FARMER

Micah is a Journalism major with a Sports Production Option. He has written college football and basketball for Eagle Eye TV and WEGL 91.1, among others. He has also created several video podcasts centered around college and motorsports.

Home/Football