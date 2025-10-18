Ways Auburn Can Stop Missouri QB Beau Pribula
If the Auburn Tigers want to stop their three-game slide, their defense must control Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula.
Surrendering 226.5 passing yards per game (85th in FBS) will not win the game for High Freeze's Tigers. If they don't manage to corral the Penn State transfer, the matchup gets out of hand quickly.
Through the season's first five games, Pribula completed an SEC-leading 72.8 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. On the heels of a tough three-point loss against Alabama, Pribula will look to rebound at Auburn's expense.
Containing Isn't Enough
While not the biggest quarterback at 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds, Pribula plays much larger, especially in the run game. Imagine a far more athletic Gunner Stockton, the Georgia quarterback. The Missouri signal-caller will break into the open field and run away from defenders at all three levels.
Pribula doesn't rumble down the field; he glides, finding the most minor crease to slip through. Four of his 51 carries resulted in scores. D.J. Durkin's defenders need to swarm and tackle. Forget the attempts at big hits. Focus on getting him to the ground. Xavier Atkins should be the player who challenges Pribula's position.
Using the term "quarterback spy" is rather cliché and played out. Instead, Atkins needs to continue his penchant for attacking the run game. His 26 solo tackles lead the SEC and could assure that Pribiula will not get away.
Pressure Leads to Progression Regression
In a well-constructed pocket, Pribula will look to place the ball.
Junior tight end Brett Norfleet will gain just enough separation to present his quarterback with a target. Before that happens, Auburn must get multiple rushers in his face. As a result, the senior will rush his throws, trying to force the issue, which seems to lead to disaster.
For example, trailing Alabama by three and driving, Pribula missed a wideout at the bottom of the screen on a big play that would extend the drive. That becomes a regular occurrence, as he becomes too dependent on making the quick throw, but not the smart one.
Smother His Confidence
While serving as Drew Allar's backup at Penn State, Pribula entered a road game at Wisconsin last season. With each completed throw and scramble, you could see the confidence build to the point where he flashed elite consistency.
If Auburn can hit him early, they will rattle Pribula, causing the ball to fly out of his hands.
Overview
Missouri is 4-1 and ranked in the AP Poll due, in part, to Pribula and his flowing offense. However, the first time they played a tough pass rush, the pass rush bounced Pibula like a bad check. That opens the door for an Auburn defense that may be flawed but still presents immediate pass rush threats on every dropback.
Auburn simply needs to maintain the same level of intensity in its play.