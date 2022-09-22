Skip to main content

Week 4 SEC Predictions: Is it blowout week?

Could the SEC feature double digit wins in every contest this week?
Ladies and gentlemen, cupcake week has come two months early.

Of the 10 SEC games on slate in week four, eight of them feature spreads of at least -10.5 points or more - seven of them are spreads of at least -21.5.

It's either time for some lopsided affairs, or very underwhelming performances.

Here's a look at our predictions for this week.

No. 1 Georgia vs Kent State

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 99.2% (Georgia)

Our prediction:

The Bulldogs run all over Kent State. Not much analysis needed here.

Georgia 49, Kent State 6

Auburn vs Missouri

Auburn football's defensive line vs the Penn State offensive line.

ESPN Football Power Index: 72.0% (Auburn)

Our prediction:

This has potential to be an ugly affair. Both teams turn the ball over, lack consistent quarterback play, and struggle to establish either side of the line of scrimmage.

Auburn will lean on Robby Ashford and Tank Bigsby on the ground, which will give them enough to cover the -7 spread.

Auburn 27, Missouri 17

Mississippi State vs Bowling Green

Sep 3, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) makes a pass against the Memphis Tigers during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 98.1% (Mississippi State)

Our prediction:

Mississippi State should cruise to victory here, but a fun little note: Bowling Green QB Matt McDonald has 690 passing yards, 11 total touchdowns and no interceptions through three games.

Mississippi State 42, Bowling Green 13

No. 11 Tennessee vs No. 20 Florida

Sep 1, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small (2) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 87.4% (Tennessee)

Our prediction:

Despite not being the best defensive team in the SEC, the Vols won't struggle to contain Anthony Richardson and Florida's lackluster offense. This is a bad matchup for the Gators.

Tennessee 38, Florida 27

No. 16 Ole Miss vs Tulsa

Sep 6, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Snoop Conner (24) celebrates with offensive lineman Caleb Warren (54) after scoring a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 95.3% (Ole Miss)

Our prediction:

Guess who has the nation's No. 1 passing offense?

If you said Ole Miss, you would be incorrect. The Golden Hurricanes currently lead the country with 413.0 passing yards per game. The next closest team is 24.3 yards behind them.

The Rebels should win, comfortably even (Ole Miss is allowing 4.3 PPG), but don't sleep on this matchup.

Ole Miss 40, Tulsa 20

No. 8 Kentucky vs Northern Illinois

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 03: Barion Brown #2 of the Kentucky Wildcats returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second half against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Kroger Field on September 3, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

ESPN Football Power Index: 96.4% (Kentucky)

Our prediction:

Kentucky has yet to have an above average performance from their offensive line this season, but they will get another opportunity to show they're capable of establishing the ground game against NIU.

The Huskies are 111th in the nation in total defense, and their three opponents this so far this season have been Eastern Illinois, Tulsa, and Vanderbilt.

Kentucky 41, Northern Illinois 14

Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) breaks through the Cincinnati defense to score a touchdown during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

ESPN Football Power Index: 57.8% (Texas A&M)

Our prediction:

A&M has been getting some love from both Vegas (-2 in favor of the Aggies) and ESPN's FPI.

Something inside me tells me not to bet against the house, but I like the Hogs in this game despite their lackluster pass defense. A&M has the weapons on the outside to expose it... the question is, do they have a quarterback that can get those weapons the ball?

Hammer the over (48.5) on this one.

Arkansas 34, Texas A&M 28

South Carolina vs Charlotte

Sep 3, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) rushes for a two-point conversion against the Georgia State Panthers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 91.7% (South Carolina)

Our prediction:

Can we please see a clean game from Spencer Rattler? Please?

USC should get their shot to prove their offense can be decent against Charlotte. The 49ers, who were projected to be a decent G5 team this season, have struggled out of the gates with blowout losses to FAU, William and Mary, and Maryland.

South Carolina 45, Charlotte 20

LSU vs New Mexico State

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels runs the ball against Southern University during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

ESPN Football Power Index: 97.8% (LSU)

Our prediction:

LSU catches another dub to build momentum heading into a road contest at Auburn.

LSU 51, NMST 13

Alabama vs Vanderbilt

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) outruns Utah State defensive lineman Daniel Grzesiak (9) and Utah State defensive lineman Byron Vaughns (11) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 98.6% (Alabama)

Our prediction:

Thoughts and prayers for Vanderbilt. The Commodores will cover (-40.5), but it's still going to be a brutal game.

Alabama 42, Vanderbilt 10

