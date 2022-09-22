Week 4 SEC Predictions: Is it blowout week?

Ladies and gentlemen, cupcake week has come two months early.

Of the 10 SEC games on slate in week four, eight of them feature spreads of at least -10.5 points or more - seven of them are spreads of at least -21.5.

It's either time for some lopsided affairs, or very underwhelming performances.

Here's a look at our predictions for this week.

No. 1 Georgia vs Kent State Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports ESPN Football Power Index: 99.2% (Georgia) Our prediction: The Bulldogs run all over Kent State. Not much analysis needed here. Georgia 49, Kent State 6 Auburn vs Missouri Eric Starling/Auburn Daily ESPN Football Power Index: 72.0% (Auburn) Our prediction: This has potential to be an ugly affair. Both teams turn the ball over, lack consistent quarterback play, and struggle to establish either side of the line of scrimmage. Auburn will lean on Robby Ashford and Tank Bigsby on the ground, which will give them enough to cover the -7 spread. Auburn 27, Missouri 17 Mississippi State vs Bowling Green Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports ESPN Football Power Index: 98.1% (Mississippi State) Our prediction: Mississippi State should cruise to victory here, but a fun little note: Bowling Green QB Matt McDonald has 690 passing yards, 11 total touchdowns and no interceptions through three games. Mississippi State 42, Bowling Green 13 No. 11 Tennessee vs No. 20 Florida Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports ESPN Football Power Index: 87.4% (Tennessee) Our prediction: Despite not being the best defensive team in the SEC, the Vols won't struggle to contain Anthony Richardson and Florida's lackluster offense. This is a bad matchup for the Gators. Tennessee 38, Florida 27 No. 16 Ole Miss vs Tulsa Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports ESPN Football Power Index: 95.3% (Ole Miss) Our prediction: Guess who has the nation's No. 1 passing offense? If you said Ole Miss, you would be incorrect. The Golden Hurricanes currently lead the country with 413.0 passing yards per game. The next closest team is 24.3 yards behind them. The Rebels should win, comfortably even (Ole Miss is allowing 4.3 PPG), but don't sleep on this matchup. Ole Miss 40, Tulsa 20 No. 8 Kentucky vs Northern Illinois Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images ESPN Football Power Index: 96.4% (Kentucky) Our prediction: Kentucky has yet to have an above average performance from their offensive line this season, but they will get another opportunity to show they're capable of establishing the ground game against NIU. The Huskies are 111th in the nation in total defense, and their three opponents this so far this season have been Eastern Illinois, Tulsa, and Vanderbilt. Kentucky 41, Northern Illinois 14 Arkansas vs Texas A&M AP Photo/Michael Woods ESPN Football Power Index: 57.8% (Texas A&M) Our prediction: A&M has been getting some love from both Vegas (-2 in favor of the Aggies) and ESPN's FPI. Something inside me tells me not to bet against the house, but I like the Hogs in this game despite their lackluster pass defense. A&M has the weapons on the outside to expose it... the question is, do they have a quarterback that can get those weapons the ball? Hammer the over (48.5) on this one. Arkansas 34, Texas A&M 28 South Carolina vs Charlotte Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports ESPN Football Power Index: 91.7% (South Carolina) Our prediction: Can we please see a clean game from Spencer Rattler? Please? USC should get their shot to prove their offense can be decent against Charlotte. The 49ers, who were projected to be a decent G5 team this season, have struggled out of the gates with blowout losses to FAU, William and Mary, and Maryland. South Carolina 45, Charlotte 20 LSU vs New Mexico State Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP ESPN Football Power Index: 97.8% (LSU) Our prediction: LSU catches another dub to build momentum heading into a road contest at Auburn. LSU 51, NMST 13 Alabama vs Vanderbilt Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports ESPN Football Power Index: 98.6% (Alabama) Our prediction: Thoughts and prayers for Vanderbilt. The Commodores will cover (-40.5), but it's still going to be a brutal game. Alabama 42, Vanderbilt 10

