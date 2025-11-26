What Stands Out Most About QB Ty Simpson to Auburn's DJ Durkin
AUBURN, Ala.- The 90th edition of the Iron Bowl is on the horizon for both the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Auburn enters this matchup at 5-6 and is looking to clinch a bowl game, while Alabama is looking to keep its College Football Playoffs hopes alive.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has been playing at a high level for the majority of the season, and it will be a key point for the Auburn defense to slow him down in the matchup.
He commands that offense. They give you multiple looks with shifts and motions, and you can tell his eyes are in the right place,” Auburn interim head coach DJ Durkin said. “He knows where to go with the ball. Rarely is he kind of off queue with what the defense is doing and where to go with it, at least, and he can make all the throws.”
On the season, Simpson has passed for 2,934 yards, 22 passing touchdowns, and only four interceptions. Simpson started the season on fire, but has since slightly cooled off. In the previous three matchups for Alabama, Simpson has only thrown two touchdown passes and has thrown three interceptions.
“When you start talking about guys that are very effective at the quarterback position, you’ve got to be multiple in what you do, " Durkin stated on how he will try to slow down Simpson.
“I don’t think it’s any one thing. If you let them get into a rhythm of what it is you’re doing, whether it’s the type of coverage or pressure or not, three-man, four-man, five-man rush, whatever it is, they’ll figure that rhythm out and where to move the ball to beat you on it.”
The Auburn defense started the year playing at an elite level and held opponents to under 24 points the entire season, up until the Tigers played Vanderbilt. Getting back to that level of play is essential for the Auburn defense if they want to come out as winners in this matchup.