What This ESPN Analyst Had to Say About Auburn’s Matchup With Florida: ‘New Life’

The Auburn Tigers have gotten off to an undefeated start under new head coach Alex Golesh, including a gritty win over Baylor and a tune-up against Southern Miss, but so have the Florida Gators, who are scheduled to take on the Tigers this Saturday.

The narratives surrounding this game are electric: two new head coaches, both most recently head coaches for Group of Six schools, have taken the SEC world by storm with their open competitiveness and drive to win football games.

On Thursday, ESPN’s David Hale previewed the matchup and the impact Auburn’s Alex Golesh and Florida’s Jon Sumrall are having on their programs.

“Alex Golesh and Jon Sumrall have both injected new life into dormant SEC programs, and both are chasing conference win No. 1 here,” he wrote. “Florida has scored 117 points in its first two games, just a touchdown shy of what it had mustered over its final six in 2025… Auburn's defense should be a much tougher test, though. Tigers' opponents have picked up a first down on just a tick more than half their offensive drives.”

Hale is focusing on both teams’ strongest quality this season, but Auburn’s offense looked as shaky against Baylor as Florida’s defense looked against FAU, regardless of what those final scores would tell you. Each team relies very heavily on the rush to survive, and though the Gators have executed that aspect well so far, there may be a reckoning waiting for them in the form of a strong Tiger rush defense.

Conversely, the Gators are strong defensively exactly where the Tigers are weakest offensively–the interior of the offensive line. The Tigers have utilized a rotation for each of their guard spots so far this season, leading to inconsistencies in both pass blocking and rush blocking.

However, if the Tiger trenches can hold strong this Saturday, creating lanes for Jeremiah Cobb while, on the flip side, closing holes against running back Jadan Baugh, the Tigers will be in quite a strong spot.

The passing attack, for both teams, is the wildcard in this one, as both passers have looked incomplete throughout the first few games of the season. This game will be a crucial test of playmaking, IQ and physicality on all fronts, and only the best team can walk out alive.

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