Where does Auburn statistically rank among the rest of the SEC?
Auburn fell short again this past weekend to Ole Miss moving the Tigers to 3-4. following week seven let's see where Auburn ranks in different categories compared to the rest of the SEC.
Offense
Points per game: Auburn ranks 13th in the SEC in points per game. The Tigers average 22.3 PPG with Texas A&M being the only other team with a smaller average at 21.5 PPG.
Total yards per game: Auburn averages 377.6 yards per game which is the 10th best in the Conference. Tennessee still leads the SEC averaging 551.0 YPG.
Rushing yards per game: The Tigers sit at number 8 in rushing yards per game averaging 170.00 YPG. Ole Miss leads the conference averaging 271.43 YPG.
Passing yards per game: Vanderbilt is ranked 14th in passing yards per game with an average of 197.0 YPG. Auburn barely averages more with 207.6 YPG putting them at 13th.
Sacks allowed: With Auburn's offensive line performance this season it is no surprise Auburn ranks 12th in sacks allowed. The Tigers give up an average of 2.29 sacks a game.
3rd down conversion %: Auburn is last in the SEC in third down conversions. The Tigers have moved the chains 32 times on 96 attempts. Ole Miss is ranked first with 96 attempts as well but they have converted 53 of those.
Defense
Points per game: Auburn's defense gives up an averages of 28.3 points per game. The Tigers rank 12th in the SEC in points given up per game.
Total yards per game: Auburn's defense ranks 10th in yards given up per game. The Tigers give up an average of 391.0 PPG.
Rushing yards per game: The Tigers have the worst run defense in the conference. Auburn ranks 14th giving up an average of 204.43 yards per game on the ground.
Passing yards per game: Sitting in 5th place Auburn's pass defense has improved. The Tigers give up an average of 186.6 yards per game through the air.
Sacks: Auburn is tied in 7th place with Florida for sacks a game. Both team average 1.86 sacks a game.
3rd down conversion %: Auburn's defense has attempted to stop opposing teams on third down's 103 times this year opposing teams have gotten a first down 44 times of those attempts. Auburn sits in 11th place in third down defense.
Special Teams
Kick off returns: Auburn ranks 14th in kickoff returns averaging 26.7 YPG on kickoff returns.
Punt returns: On punt returns Auburn averages 16.6 YPG which ranks 8th in the SEC.
Field goals: Carlson earns the Tigers a spot at number 6 in field goals. Out of 10 attempts he has hit 8 of them.
Yards per punt: Auburn ranks 4th in punting yards per game. The Tigers punt an average of 198.1 yards per game.
