Where does Auburn statistically rank among the rest of the SEC?

Points per game: Auburn ranks 13th in the SEC in points per game. The Tigers average 22.3 PPG with Texas A&M being the only other team with a smaller average at 21.5 PPG.

Total yards per game: Auburn averages 377.6 yards per game which is the 10th best in the Conference. Tennessee still leads the SEC averaging 551.0 YPG.

Rushing yards per game: The Tigers sit at number 8 in rushing yards per game averaging 170.00 YPG. Ole Miss leads the conference averaging 271.43 YPG.

Passing yards per game: Vanderbilt is ranked 14th in passing yards per game with an average of 197.0 YPG. Auburn barely averages more with 207.6 YPG putting them at 13th.

Sacks allowed: With Auburn's offensive line performance this season it is no surprise Auburn ranks 12th in sacks allowed. The Tigers give up an average of 2.29 sacks a game.

3rd down conversion %: Auburn is last in the SEC in third down conversions. The Tigers have moved the chains 32 times on 96 attempts. Ole Miss is ranked first with 96 attempts as well but they have converted 53 of those.