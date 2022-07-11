Who are the most valuable players on the Auburn football roster?

The Auburn football roster has a ton of questions. In some places, there are positions with a ton of upside and depth, and others may have a solid and proven player with several unknown Auburn Tigers behind them in the pecking order.

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn coaching staff will have several key decisions to make going into the season with how they manage the roster. But looking through these players, there are several roster spots that carry a ton of importance.

Here are the five most important players on the 2022 Auburn football roster.

Keiondre Jones Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics The offensive line has plenty of questions up and down the front. The most stable piece of that unit is Keiondre Jones. With depth being a major question in the offensive line room, Jones needs to play at a level that many expect him to for the Auburn offense to come together. Jarquez Hunter Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports We all know how special Tank Bigsby is at running back and assuming other parts of the offense take a step forward, Bigsby will be a consistent force. When he's not on the field, the Tigers will need a threat in the backfield. Jarquez Hunter had a solid freshman season and with a limited offseason due to procedure, his health and production will be important in 2022. Koy Moore © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Sure, you could have put several pass catcher in this spot. Koy Moore is the new shiny weapon in the wide receiver room and can help this offense instantly. The Tigers have a lot of role players on the receiving end. They need an SEC-caliber number one option to step up in the passing game. If it's Moore, everyone else on the offense would benefit. Owen Pappoe © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Owen Pappoe should be the heart and soul of this defense. Though Auburn's defense was fine last season when he went down, Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe are no longer on the roster and the linebackers behind Pappoe are unproven and saw little playing time a year ago. Zach Calzada Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics At this point, it would surprise most people if Zach Calzada didn't win the starting quarterback job. This team goes as far as the quarterback takes them.

