Why This Former Auburn Tiger Will Likely Be Inactive in Potential Revenge Matchup

The Auburn Tigers lost quite a few players in the transfer portal after Hugh Freeze was fired from the program, including a veteran receiver who was once poised to be the future of the program: Eric Singleton Jr.

Singleton transferred to Florida this past offseason, setting the stage for a big-time revenge game for either him or the Tigers, but it appears that an injury may keep him off the field this Saturday.

Singleton missed the entirety of week two with the Gators after sustaining a left ankle injury in the team’s season-opener against FAU. Now, he is out of his walking boot, but has been extremely limited in practice, leading many to believe that he will not be able to contribute when the Gators travel to Auburn.

This could actually prove to be a great help for the Tigers’ secondary, as Singleton has consistently proven to be one of the best receivers in the country year after year. The former Tiger started his career at Georgia Tech, where he hauled in over 700 yards of passes in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Singleton’s touchdown production slowed down a bit in his second season with the Yellowjackets; although he had more receiving yards in the season, his touchdown numbers halved from six to three. Singleton’s worst year to date, unfortunately, came with Hugh Freeze’s Tigers last season; although he caught a career-high 58 passes that season, he only managed around 500 yards and three touchdowns.

Singleton has always been a yards-after-catch threat, averaging a whopping 12.4 yards per catch over the course of his career, and he was looking for a comeback year with the Gators until his injury knocked him out of the fight for a few weeks.

The former Tiger could still certainly play in the familiar venue of Jordan-Hare Stadium, but even if he does, his injury will likely keep him very limited throughout the game, meaning he’ll be much less of a threat to the Tigers.

Aaron Philo has no shortage of targets, even without Singleton, so it will certainly not be smooth sailing for the Tigers’ defense, who will have to contain players like Vernell Brown, who has 160 yards and two touchdowns on the season already, as well as Dallas Wilson, who follows Brown with 151 receiving yards and a lone touchdown.

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