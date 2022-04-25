Skip to main content
Five potential landing spots for Zakoby McClain

Five potential landing spots for Zakoby McClain

Here are five potential spots that Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain could land in the NFL Draft.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here are five potential spots that Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain could land in the NFL Draft.

Zakoby McClain and a few other former Auburn Tigers hope to make their lifelong dream of being drafted by an NFL team a reality. 

McClain is a hard-hitting linebacker who plays bigger than he is. He stands at 5'11 and weighs in at 228. McClain is the 254th player on the Sports Illustrated Big Board, which means he will go near the end of the draft or sign with a team as a free agent.

One of the main worries that NFL scouts have with drafting McClain is that he is a bit on the small size for his position. Scouts worry that offensive linemen at the next level would push him around. While there are a few things that McClain needs to work on to better his game, he is an intelligent player with a high football IQ. He is very quick for a linebacker, which helps him get to the ball carrier quickly and make tackles. His speed also allows him to elude offensive linemen trying to block him. He is a very hard worker, one of the best qualities that scouts are looking for when drafting players. McClain will be a great addition to any NFL team, whether he is drafted or signed as a free agent. 

1. Miami Dolphins

Feb 10, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks during a press conference at Baptist Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a season where they were okay, but they are seeking to take a leap from okay to elite. They have a new head coach in Mike McDaniel and traded for star receiver Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins are in desperate need of some young linebackers, and McClain is a player they could draft at their pick in the seventh-round and develop into a star. 

2. Denver Broncos

Jan 28, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos GM George Paton and Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett take questions from the media during at a press conference at UC Health Training Center. Hackett becomes the18th head coach in franchise history. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos are another team with a win-now mentally since they recently traded for future Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. The Broncos have a talented young roster, but they don't have much depth at the linebacker position. McClain could be an excellent addition to this team where he could develop and have a chance to win a ring on the bench his rookie year.

3. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, right, smiles as he answers questions while general manager Andrew Berry looks on during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea. Watsonpress File 2

The one position that the Browns need to draft early and often is linebacker. They have an outstanding team and recently traded for Pro Bowler Deshawn Watson. I could see the Browns taking McClain with one of their seventh-round picks and see if he can develop into a tremendous asset for the team. 

4. Washington Commanders

Mar 17, 2022; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Ron Rivera pose with the team helmet at Inova Sports Performance Center Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike these last few teams, the Commanders are not in a win-now mentality. They are trying to build around some of their young weapons like Chase Young, Antonio Gibson, and Terry McLaurin. Linebacker is one of the position groups for the Commanders that is in desperate need of help. McClain is a player that the Commanders could take with one of their last few picks and grow his talent to the next level.

5. Undrafted and Sign with a Team

Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another possibility for McClain is to go undrafted and sign with a team that needs some young linebackers. Where McClain stands on draft boards gives this outcome some real possibility. If this were to happen, McClain would have to fight to make the team, but as Auburn fans know, fight and heart are two things that McClain is not lacking. 

The NFL Draft kicks off the evening of April 28th and concludes on April 30th.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube 

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn linebacker Zakoby Mcclain (LB24) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five potential landing spots for Zakoby McClain

By Zac Blackerby5 minutes ago
Keiondre Jones (58)First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football's offensive line has some hidden impressive stats

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after sweeping South Carolina.
Baseball

Auburn baseball sweeps South Carolina

By Lindsay Crosby16 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

A decade in review: Where Auburn football ranks in the SEC in total wins

By Lance Dawe19 hours ago
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) scores a touchdown as Alabama State Hornets defensive back Rodney Echols (25) defends during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Will Auburn's leading receiver be more explosive in 2022?

By Zac Blackerby19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Recruiting

Auburn makes the top five for Avieon Terrell

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Cole Foster during an at bat vs South Carolina.
Baseball

Auburn baseball uses late-inning rally to grab series-clinching win

By Zac BlackerbyApr 23, 2022
Mar 21, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) throws in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Keegan Thompson continues his strong start to the season for the Chicago Cubs

By Andrew StefaniakApr 23, 2022