Five potential landing spots for Zakoby McClain

Zakoby McClain and a few other former Auburn Tigers hope to make their lifelong dream of being drafted by an NFL team a reality.

McClain is a hard-hitting linebacker who plays bigger than he is. He stands at 5'11 and weighs in at 228. McClain is the 254th player on the Sports Illustrated Big Board, which means he will go near the end of the draft or sign with a team as a free agent.

One of the main worries that NFL scouts have with drafting McClain is that he is a bit on the small size for his position. Scouts worry that offensive linemen at the next level would push him around. While there are a few things that McClain needs to work on to better his game, he is an intelligent player with a high football IQ. He is very quick for a linebacker, which helps him get to the ball carrier quickly and make tackles. His speed also allows him to elude offensive linemen trying to block him. He is a very hard worker, one of the best qualities that scouts are looking for when drafting players. McClain will be a great addition to any NFL team, whether he is drafted or signed as a free agent.

1. Miami Dolphins © Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports The Miami Dolphins are coming off a season where they were okay, but they are seeking to take a leap from okay to elite. They have a new head coach in Mike McDaniel and traded for star receiver Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins are in desperate need of some young linebackers, and McClain is a player they could draft at their pick in the seventh-round and develop into a star. 2. Denver Broncos © John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos are another team with a win-now mentally since they recently traded for future Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. The Broncos have a talented young roster, but they don't have much depth at the linebacker position. McClain could be an excellent addition to this team where he could develop and have a chance to win a ring on the bench his rookie year. 3. Cleveland Browns © Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK The one position that the Browns need to draft early and often is linebacker. They have an outstanding team and recently traded for Pro Bowler Deshawn Watson. I could see the Browns taking McClain with one of their seventh-round picks and see if he can develop into a tremendous asset for the team. 4. Washington Commanders © John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports Unlike these last few teams, the Commanders are not in a win-now mentality. They are trying to build around some of their young weapons like Chase Young, Antonio Gibson, and Terry McLaurin. Linebacker is one of the position groups for the Commanders that is in desperate need of help. McClain is a player that the Commanders could take with one of their last few picks and grow his talent to the next level. 5. Undrafted and Sign with a Team © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Another possibility for McClain is to go undrafted and sign with a team that needs some young linebackers. Where McClain stands on draft boards gives this outcome some real possibility. If this were to happen, McClain would have to fight to make the team, but as Auburn fans know, fight and heart are two things that McClain is not lacking.

The NFL Draft kicks off the evening of April 28th and concludes on April 30th.

