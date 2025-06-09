Honors Pour in for Auburn Tigers Freshman
AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn Tigers freshman Chris Rembert was named National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association First Team All-American, hours after earning an invite to USA Collegiate National Team training camp.
Rembert becomes the 21st Freshmen All-American in program history, being the sixth under head coach Butch Thompson. He is one of three position players and six players overall to earn first-team honors. He is Auburn’s first freshman to earn first or second team All-SEC honors since Hunter Morris in 2008.
He led the conference with a .485 on-base percentage in league play and ranked third in batting average in SEC games.
Rembert also earned an invitation to the 2025 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp featuring 56 non-draft-eligible players across the country. Rembert is Auburn’s first position player to earn an invite to training camp since Will Holland in 2018 and will look to become the first to make the national team since Anfernee Grier in 2015.
Rembert played 57 games, 56 of which he started. He ranked second on the team with a .344 average and .467 on-base percentage across the entire season. He totaled 49 runs, 72 hits, 14 doubles, 10 homers, and 46 RBI, and a .981 fielding percentage in 155 total chances at second base and right field.
In the last 21 games of the season, Rembert was moved to the leadoff spot, where his bat really got going. He hit .407 and reached base at a .486 clip, bringing in 24 runs, 37 hits, seven doubles, six homers, and 35 RBI during that span.
Rembert is one of three players from the Southeastern Conference to earn freshman first-team honors.
Collegiate National Team training camp games begin June 29 and feature a five-game series between the Stars and Stripes. The final roster will then compete in the Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship series July 8-13.