How Auburn Defense Attacks Alabama Offense in Iron Bowl
With one game standing in the way of a bowl bid, the Auburn Tigers must find a way to corral the Alabama offense. Despite three losses, the Crimson Tide pose a serious threat with the ball. In essence, their offense dictates whether they will win Saturday's game.
Granted, anyone with functioning synapses fully understands how potentially explosive the Alabama offense can operate. They also know Oklahoma held them to just three points last week. Offensive inconsistency is a big part of their first-three-loss season in 15 years.
Now, how will Auburn attack them? Yes, attack. When playing an offense that can score from anywhere on the field, passivity leads to losses. As a result, the Tigers will need to force their will upon Alabama.
Milroe Issue
Without a doubt, Jalen Milroe presents the best combination of arm talent and athleticism that the Tigers will see all season. Milroe possesses the arm strength to make any throw on the route tree. 2024 has seen regression from Milroe, who finished third in Heisman balloting last year.
While he roughly completes passes at the same rate, his interceptions rose significantly while his touchdowns plummeted. Milroe had 23 passing touchdowns against six interceptions last season, but has just 15 touchdowns against 9 interceptions in 2024.
All of the skills exist, but teams look to pressure him more. Now, that does not always mean sacks, but throwaways and interceptions.
The Tigers average over 2.5 sacks per game. Within that, he will tuck the ball, darting up field. Milroe's 17 rushing touchdowns more than compensates for his passing struggles this year. That's where Jalen McLeod's presence will send him the opposite way.
He won't veer anywhere near Keldric Faulk, so Demarcus Riddick should rack up the tackles. Hugh Freeze discussed Milroe during media availability.
“You look at the good. That’s what he’s capable of," said Freeze of Milroe. "I hope we get the lesser-than version. In a game like this, I would think – I don’t know him personally, but everything you see, he’s made of the right stuff and he competes at a high, high level in some of the biggest games.
"I would think he’d be determined to bounce back. So, I think we’ve got to plan to get his best. I feel confident they’ll use him as a runner. That’s when they’ve been the most dangerous, and we’ve got to have a plan for that.”
Stifle Ryan Williams
While this incarnation of the Crimson Tide does not boast an overwhelming number of elite wideouts, Ryan Williams makes sure that his team features at least one. Ironically, during the week of Thanksgiving, the freshman brings a cornucopia of gifts to the game.
First, look at his balance. After the catch, dangerously close to the sidelines, Williams finds a way to walk the tightrope in bounds while shaking defenders on his way to the end zone. Next, he will highpoint the ball in traffic, hauling in big catch after big catch.
Most importantly, Williams easily separates from opposing corners. Auburn should press him and roll a safety in his direction. Make every catch a contested one.
Bottom Line
Alabama's offense, despite the dearth of depth and a quarterback lacking passing confidence can still score points by the bushel. Under those circumstances, Auburn matches up favorably.
From pass rush, to run stopping to coverage, the Tigers do not appear overwhelmed at any of the three levels. Hammering Ryan Williams after the catch and pressuring Jalen Milroe will see the result end up as a success for the visiting Tigers.