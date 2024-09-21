Hugh Freeze on Auburn's Special Teams Errors: ‘That’s Getting Frustrating’
Special teams are a part of football that is often overlooked, but the third-phase can play an important role in determining the outcome of a game.
Muffed punts can be devastating, and the Auburn Tigers have already had multiple this season.
Head coach Hugh Freeze has not been overjoyed with the results the Tigers have put up on punt returns so far this season, having muffed two punts this season already.
“The most important thing after a dadgum special teams play is we have the ball, and that’s getting frustrating,” Freeze said. “Certainly it’s not something we beat our kids up over, but I’ve already met with special teams, and we’re going to figure out who the best option is back there to secure the ball first and that would give us an opportunity to maybe get a return.”
Both of Auburn’s muffed punts have been by veteran returner Keionte Scott, one came against Cal which Scott recovered, the other resulted in a turnover that set New Mexico up on Auburn’s 35-yard line. Freeze suggested a different option to return punts for the Tigers.
“Keionte (Scott) has been very dangerous when he does (that) and has been pretty solid, but we did look at everything,” Freeze said. “I think we have to get Malcolm Simmons some touches. Is he ready to handle that?”
Despite Simmons being young, Freeze is confident in the true freshman's ability to step into the punt returner role if needed.
“Not too much seems too big for him because he, again, is another one of those kids you just love being around,” Freeze said. “He came into my office this morning just to sit down and talk. He’s just a kid. None of the moments seem too big for him because he’s grown up just playing ball in the yard. That’s the kind of way he approaches practice every day and the games. It’s fun to see that. It wouldn’t shock me if he’s pretty natural back there. He’s probably our second best punter on the team, too.”
Scott has shown his ability to be an explosive returner but if muffed punts persist, Freeze has already shown he's not afraid to have a quick hook, see: Thorne, Payton.
Scott could be the next victim with Simmons the next man up.
Auburn hosts Arkansas at 2:30 CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will be the Tigers' fourth-consecutive home game to open the season. The game will be televised on ESPN.