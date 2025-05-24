Hugh Freeze Can't Let 3-Headed-Monster Derail Auburn Tigers
With an influx of new talent and the return of some promising young players, optimism has been the key recurring theme throughout the Auburn Tigers' spring practice.
A big reason for the new attitude on the Plains has been the acquisition of former Oklahoma Sooners signal caller Jackson Arnold, and getting him back on track has been the approach being taken by Freeze.
While Arnold is the headliner in 2025, Freeze likes the depth of his new room.
"I would put our quarterback room up against any in the SEC," Freeze enthused at Jimmy Rane’s charity event last week. "I would say between Jackson (Arnold) and Deuce (Knight) and Ashton (Daniels), I would say that's three pretty good dudes."
An upgrade behind center is one thing, but to truly get improved quarterback play in 2025, Freeze is going to have to simplify his approach to game day. The muddy waters created by running with last season's three-headed play-calling monster will have to be cleared up.
Collaboration for game-planning is a good thing. The more eyes to scout an opponent, the better. However, in the heat of battle, streamlining and clarity take precedence.
Payton Thorne had three different people calling plays on the same drive at times last season. Freeze was spinning plates by somehow thinking that sharing playcalling with offensive coordinator Derrick Nix and quarterback coach Kent Austin while chipping in himself, could somehow bear fruit.
It was a bad idea to start, and hindsight wasn’t kind to the idea that three playcallers would work. The KISS philosophy (Keep It Simple Stupid) would be a much better approach in 2025. This has been done on defense. DJ Durkin is firmly in charge of the Auburn defense.
If Arnold is going to be put in the best possible position to succeed as the new quarterback, Freeze needs to eliminate the noise on game day.
Fundamentally, it's Freeze who has ponied up thus far when it comes to taking charge of the greater project to rebuild Arnold into a much more confident version of himself.
Taking responsibility for that mission also means that Freeze needs to have the confidence to put the play-calling duties firmly on his own back. Or the strength it takes to fully trust those around him.