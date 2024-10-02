Hugh Freeze Readying Young Auburn Tigers for Trip to Georgia
The Auburn Tigers have an uphill battle ahead of them on Saturday as they will attempt to upset the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs inside Sanford Stadium. Auburn has eight straight to the Bulldogs and are 24-point underdogs this weekend.
The Tigers gave the Bulldogs everything they could handle at Jordan-Hare Stadium last season, but ultimately fell just short 27-20.
The historical significance of this matchup is something that Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is well aware of.
“We’re not in the same state, but it’s the south’s oldest rivalry,” Freeze said. “There’s so much pride in both schools, by the fanbases, and supporters and administration, students and alumni. That passion bleeds into this game for sure.”
Auburn has a lot of young players getting on the field so far this season. The Tigers have played their first-five games at home and will hit the road for the first time this week, meaning a lot of those guys will be getting their first taste of an SEC road environment.
“The environment is going to be difficult,” Freeze said. “We’re doing everything I know to do, just like everyone else. We’re making it louder in practice for them to have a difficult time communicating and seeing how they handle having alternative plans of how we’re going to do playcalling.”
Auburn’s two biggest rivals, Georgia and the Alabama Crimson Tide, went head-to-head on Saturday. Freeze had this game on his radar because Auburn will obviously take on both teams this season. Alabama jumped to a 28-0 lead but ultimately had to come from behind to win 41-34.
“It was a field full of athletes for sure on both sides, both teams,” Freeze said. “In the second half, give Kirby (Smart) and his staff credit. We all know they’re really good coaches. I’ve coached against Kirby (Smart) a lot of times, and I have great respect for him as a coach and what he’s built in Georgia.”
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT. The television broadcast can be found on ABC and livestreamed on ESPN+.