Miles Kelly gets Hot as Auburn Tigers Dispatch Alabama State 83-63
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Auburn Tigers guard Miles Kelly tied Bryce Brown’s March Madness program record with seven 3-pointers to lead top-seeded Auburn to an 83-63 victory over 16th-seeded Alabama State Thursday at Rupp Arena in the NCAA Tournament round of 64.
“Give Alabama State credit,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I thought we lacked some effort and energy, some focus. Thank God Miles Kelly didn’t. We had a couple guys really step up. We need to play better.”
One of four Tigers in double figures, Kelly led Auburn with 23 points, hitting his seventh 3 with 2:23 to play to tie the record Brown – another sharpshooter from Stone Mountain, Georgia – set vs. Kansas during the Tigers’ Final Four run in 2019.
“I’m a shot maker,” said Kelly, who was 7-for-15 from long range. “My teammates did a great job of finding me. All I had to do was knock down the shot. It’s cool to do something like that, especially in March. Bryce Brown was a great shooter for Auburn. It’s special.”
Tahaad Pettiford added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.
“I thought his presence was a huge spark for us coming off the bench,” Pearl said.
“I’ve been in the gym ever since the Tennessee game,” Pettiford said. “Getting back to it feels amazing, getting a win with my guys, and trying to get ready for Saturday.”
Johni Broome scored 14 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds while Chaney Johnson chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds. Denver Jones added eight points, a game-high six assists and four rebounds.
Leading by 10 at the half, Auburn turned up the defensive intensity while doubling its lead within the first seven minutes of the second half.
Pettiford drew a foul while banking in a 3-pointer for a 4-point play before Jones hit a 3-pointer.
After Pettiford and Jones both scored in the paint, Dylan Cardwell delivered the highlight of the game, grabbing an offensive rebound, circling the key and driving the lane for a thunderous dunk.
“Our team chaplain, Jeremy Napier, he’s been telling me the past three years to start faking handoffs and start dunking it,” said Cardwell, who grabbed eight rebounds. “I finally listened to him. Being more patient, the lanes opened up. It was nice going on a run here in Kentucky again.”
Kelly gave the Tigers a 20-point lead by making a steal, running the floor and scoring in transition after Pettiford’s assist, adding his sixth 3-pointer a few minutes later.
Broome continued his history-making season with a 3-point play that gave the All-American his 19th double-double of the season, breaking the program record he shared with Mike Mitchell (1974-75).
“It means a lot to solidify my name in Auburn history,” said Broome, who was 5-for-6 on 2-point field goals attempts.
Kelly, who says he fell in love with the Rupp rims earlier this month while making nine 3-pointers in Auburn’s March 1 win over Kentucky, made three 3s before the first media timeout to give the Tigers a 12-5 lead.
“I love Rupp rims,” Kelly said. “All they had to do was find me, get me good looks and I was going to knock the shot down.”
After Kelly sank his fourth 3-pointer minutes later, the Tigers looked inside to Chaney Johnson, who made three consecutive baskets in the paint to give Auburn a 13-point lead with 8:02 to play.
“My team trusted me and gave the ball in that spot, opening the zone,” Johnson said. “It was up to me to make a play.”
The Hornets rallied from there, using a 9-0 run to get within four before failing to tie or take the lead by missing a pair of free throws with 1:27 remaining.
Auburn closed the half on a 9-0 run, with Broome hitting a baseline jump hook and drawing a foul. He missed the free throw, but Johnson battled for the rebound which Jones controlled from the floor and passed to Kelly in the corner for his fifth 3-pointer, a 5-point possession.
“It was huge for us and for our energy,” Kelly said of the sequence. “Alabama State just came off a run, so we needed to make plays in order to get back on our run.”
Broome scored on a putback with 26 seconds left before Pettiford gave the Tigers a 41-31 halftime lead with a runner in the closing seconds.
Auburn advances to Saturday’s round of 32 against ninth-seeded Creighton, an 89-75 winner over eighth-seeded Louisville in Thursday’s first game, with tipoff time yet to be determined.
“They’re really good, they’re really old, they’re really smart, they’re really big, they’re really tough,” Pearl said. “They're not going to beat themselves. We'll have a great game plan together, but it's going to be a very, very tough second round for us. We’ll have to play a lot better to beat them.”
ALABAMA STATE POSTGAME NOTES
• With the win, Auburn is now 20-13 all-time in NCAA Tournament action including 8-5 under head coach Bruce Pearl. The Tigers have now won their opening-round game in 12 of their 14 appearances.
• Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl claimed his eighth tournament win which surpassed former head coach Sonny Smith, who had a 7-5 record leading the Tigers to the program’s first five tournament trips from 1984-88, for the most tournament wins in program history.
• Auburn’s 20-point win is the second-largest margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game in program history trailing the Tigers’ 80-41 victory over Winthrop in the NCAA First Round in 1999.
• With its 29th victory of the season, Auburn has matched the 1998-99 Tigers for the second-most wins in a single season in program history, one win shy of 30 victories during the 2019 NCAA Final Four season.
• With its 83 points against Alabama State, Auburn has now scored 2,850 points on the season going over 2,800 points for the third time in program history. The Tigers scored a school-record 3,188 points in 2018-19 and 2,909 points last season.
• Auburn made 11 three-pointers in its win over Alabama State. It was the 16th time the Tigers have made double-digit 3-point field goals this season.
• Auburn went with the starting five of Denver Jones, Miles Kelly, Chad Baker-Mazara, Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell. The group is 20-4 as a starting unit this season. Cardwell is the only player who has started all 34 games for Auburn this season.
• Auburn placed four players in double figures led by Miles Kelly with 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting from long range against the Hornets. His seven 3-pointers tied Bryce Brown’s program NCAA Tournament single-game record. Kelly has made 83 three-point field goals on the season, moving past Jabari Smith for 10th on the school’s single-season 3-pointer list. He is 16-of-29 from deep in two games played at Rupp Arena this season after making 9-of-14 3-pointers in Auburn’s historic win at Kentucky on March 1. It was Kelly’s first NCAA Tournament appearance after playing his first three seasons at Georgia Tech.
• Freshman Tahaad Pettiford scored 16 points and added five rebounds and five assists in his first career NCAA Tournament game. It was his 19th game in double figures this season, which is tied with Rasheem Barrett (2005-06) and Gary Redding (1972-73) for the eighth-most by a freshman in program history. Pettiford passed Jared Harper for eighth on Auburn’s freshman scoring chart with 380 points. He also tied Ronnie Battle for the third-most 3-pointers by a freshman in school history with 64. He has 100 assists on the season, becoming the fourth freshman in school history to record 100 assists.
• Broome set a new program single-season record with his 19th double-double on the year with 14 points and 11 rebounds, breaking the mark set by Mike Mitchell during the 1974-75 season. He has recorded a double-double in three of his four NCAA Tournament games at Auburn. Broome’s three double-doubles in the NCAA Tournament are tied with Chuck Person for second-most in program history and two behind Jeff Moore’s school record of five. He moved up to 14th on Auburn’s single-season scoring list with 590 points, while his 234 field goals are tied with Aaron Swinson (1993-94) for 10th- most in a season in program history.
• Chaney Johnson finished with 13 points and seven boards in the win. It was Johnson’s 90th career game in double figures including his 16th of the season with 14 of his double-figure scoring games this season coming off the bench.