New Mexico Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall Reveals Thoughts on Auburn Tigers
After things did not go according to plan against Cal, the Auburn Tigers turn their attention to New Mexico.
The Lobos are 0-2 this season, falling 35-31 to Montana State in upset fashion in week zero and 61-39 to No. 21 Arizona this past week.
New Mexico head coach Bronco Mendenhall believes Auburn is a capable team despite its loss against Cal.
“A capable, talented football team that’s well-coached and led really well,” Mendenhall said on what he sees out of Auburn. “Coach (Hugh) Freeze I’ve known for a while. Our last head-to-head I was at the University of Virginia and he brought a Liberty team into UVA. We’ve had some interaction but watching from afar, talented, well-coached and capable.”
Mendenhall weighed in on what he believes went wrong for the Tigers against Cal on Saturday.
“Really the difference was the turnover margin,” Mendenhall said. “Low-scoring game, and without the turnovers certainly more scoring could have happened for Auburn. Give Cal credit for going on the road and making enough plays to win the game, it’s hard to do in that environment.”
Mendenhall acknowledged how Auburn was one of the best rushing teams in the country last season and how it returned nearly all of its production at that spot for this season. He is aware of the challenge that slowing down the Tigers’ ground attack can present.
“It’s a challenge,” Mendenhall said. “Coach (Nick) Howell was coaching at Vanderbilt last year, played against Auburn and the same personnel a year ago so it’s helpful to have that insight. We’re well aware of their running ability. The quarterback’s ability to extend plays, he used his legs quite a bit in that game [against Cal]. That alone makes it challenging.”
Mendenhall knows that New Mexico’s secondary will have its work cut out for it against Auburn’s deep wide receiver group.
“The controlables are really our focus,” Mendenhall said. “The matchups aren’t necessarily the biggest issue, the execution of assignments is really determining outcome. The controlables control the outcome. There’s so much work to do just within the scheme. That’s really where the difference is right now.”
New Mexico will aim to play as competitively as possible against Auburn. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and ESPN2 will carry the broadcast.