2025 Auburn Tigers Football Schedule Released
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn Tigers and the rest of the SEC now know how their 2025 regular season slates will look.
Auburn will have seven home games and five road games and will open the season against Baylor at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Aug. 30. This will be the first true road game the Tigers have opened a season with since taking on USC to begin their 2002 campaign. It will be the first start Auburn has had away from Jordan-Hare Stadium since it beat Oregon to open the 2019 slate at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
The Tigers followed that up with back-to-back non-conference home games against Ball State and South Alabama on Sept. 6 and 13.
Conference play opens for Auburn in week four when it travels to Norman to take on Oklahoma at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20. The following week puts the Tigers up against Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Sept. 27.
Auburn has its first bye week on Oct. 4, followed by a home edition of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry when Georgia comes to town on Oct. 11. The Tigers host Missouri the following week on Oct. 18.
It’s back on the road for the Tigers, this time to Fayetteville, Ark. to take on Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Oct. 25.
Auburn hosts Kentucky on Nov. 1 followed by a road trip to the newly renovated FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 8 for a showdown with the Vanderbilt Commodores. 2025 will be the third season in a row that the Tigers have faced off against the Commodores.
The Tigers have their second bye week on Nov. 15 before hosting Mercer on Nov. 22.
Auburn will attempt to put its longest Iron Bowl losing streak since 1973-81 to bed against Alabama on Nov. 29.
Kick-off times and television information are to be determined.