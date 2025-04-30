Auburn Begins Quest for Back-to-Back National Titles as No. 1 Overall Seed
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn men's golf's quest for back-to-back national titles begins at the NCAA Auburn Rouge regional as the Tigers have been appointed national No. 1 seed at the Auburn University Club in the NCAA Championship qualifier set for May 12-14.
Thirteen teams and 10 individuals will battle it out in the three-day stroke-play tournament for a ticket to the sport's biggest stage. The low five teams and low individual from a non-advancing team will receive bids to the National Championship at the Omni La Costa Champions Course, May 23-28, in Carlsbad, California.
“We’re excited about playing at home,” head coach Nick Clinard said. “We get to sleep in our own bed, and we’re familiar with the golf course. We look forward to having our fans out there cheering us on as we compete to make it back to California.”
Auburn will begin Monday's round of competition playing alongside No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 13 UCLA with the first tee time set for 8 a.m. CT. Spectators are welcome as attendance is free all three days of the regional.
Teeing off for the Tigers will be the same five that saw action last week at the SEC Championship — seniors Carson Bacha and Brendan Valdes and sophomores Josiah Gilbert, Jackson Koivun and Cayden Pope.
Senior Ryan Eshleman will begin the week as the sixth reserve player; however, postseason substitution rules will be in effect, allowing for the substitution of any individual into the lineup following the completion of a round.
In its 14 previous tournament berths under Clinard, Auburn has advanced to the NCAA Championship 11 times.
Last season, the Orange & Blue cruised through the Baton Rouge Regional to punch its ticket to LaCosta and ultimately claim the program’s first-ever national championship with a 3-2 defeat of Florida State in the finals.
The complete regional field on The Plains this year includes No. 1 Auburn, No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 13 UCLA, No. 24 SMU, No. 25 Georgia Tech, Oregon, Purdue, Little Rock, TCU, College of Charleston, New Mexico State, Loyola Maryland and USC Upstate.
All information regarding the 2025 NCAA Auburn Regional can be found here.