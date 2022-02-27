3 Auburn Equestrian dominates #2 Texas A&M on Senior Day

The Tigers’ big 13-4 win puts them back in control of the SEC race with one meet remaining.

When Auburn entered Saturday’s meet against Texas A&M, the Tigers weren’t just looking for a win. They were looking for redemption.

Auburn has been chasing the Aggies in the SEC standings since November’s 4-point loss in College Station. With A&M’s conference record, Auburn knew the best they could do the remainder of the season is force a tie in the standing - the tiebreaker of which is the combined margin of victory head-to-head. So anything less than a 4-point Auburn victory Saturday would have guaranteed the #1 tournament seed for Texas A&M.

How the meet went

The day started off strong for the Tigers in Equitation on the Flat as the first rider of the day, sophomore Ellie Ferrigno, delivered a ride that would prove to be the event’s Most Outstanding Performance. The rest of the Flat points split among the teams, giving Auburn the event win 3-2.

Over in the Western ring, Auburn’s Horsemanship squad was extending the Tigers' lead and seizing control of the meet. Auburn took the event 4-1, led by junior Olivia Tordoff’s MOP ride.

But even with the 7-3 halftime lead, Auburn still had more to prove.

In the fall contest, Texas A&M held Auburn scoreless in Equitation Over Fences and Reining, but Auburn was determined history would not repeat itself Saturday.

Auburn’s Fences team won the event 4-0 behind sophomore Ellie Ferrigno’s MOP ride, and Horsemanship won 3-1, with senior Taylor Searles registering the MOP there.

So after Saturday’s impressive 13-4 win, Auburn would now hold the tiebreaker over Texas A&M, should the Tigers win their final meet of the season.

Up next for Auburn

The Tigers must now go on the road and face #5 Georgia, who is coming off a shocking 10-9 loss Saturday to previously winless South Carolina. If Auburn wins that meet, the top seed in March’s SEC Tournament is theirs.

Seven Tigers were honored on Senior Day

Auburn held a ceremony at halftime recognizing the team’s seven members of the senior class. Ellie Becker, Terri-June Granger, Peyton Hall, Meghan Knapic, Taylor Searles, Helen Ulrich and Jessica West were each honored, along with family members in attendance.

The boxscore

#3 AUBURN 13; #2 TEXAS A&M 4

FENCES

Emma Kurtz (AU) def. Brooke Brombach (TAMU), 87-85

Meghan Knapic (AU) def. Grace Boston (TAMU), 86-82

Ava Stearns (AU) def. Haley Redifer (TAMU), 83-80

Ellie Ferrigno (AU)* def. Kaitlyn Lovingfoss (TAMU), 88-86

Sophee Steckbeck (AU) tied Devon Thomas (TAMU), 84-84

FLAT

Ellie Ferrigno (AU)* def. Nicole Leonard (TAMU), 93.5-86.5

Emma Kurz (AU) def. Caroline Dance (TAMU), 88.5-78.5

Rhian Murphy (TAMU) def. Helen Ulrich (AU), 83-81.5

Kaitlyn Lovingfoss (TAMU) def. Sophee Steckbeck (AU), 90.5-82.5

Ava Stearns (AU) def. Devon Thomas (TAMU), 90.5-86

HORSEMANSHIP

Deanna Green (AU) def. Cori Cansdale (TAMU), 76.5-75.5

Taylor Searles (AU) tied Hayley Riddle (TAMU), 75-75

Hanna Olaussen (TAMU) def. Madison Parduhn (AU), 72.5-71.5

Maddie Spak (AU) def. MacKenzie Chapman (TAMU), 76.5-75

Olivia Tordoff (AU)* def. Ella Petak (TAMU), 76-72

REINING

Kate Buchanan (AU) def. Ariana Gray (TAMU), 71.5-71

Taylor Searles (AU)* def. Marissa Harrell (TAMU), 71-66.5

Isabella Tesmer (AU) tied Taylor Masson (TAMU), 69-69

Terri-June Granger (AU) def. Lisa Bricker (TAMU), 72.5-72

Emmy Lu Marsh (TAMU) def. Deanna Green (AU), 71-66.5

*Event MOP