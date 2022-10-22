Skip to main content

Auburn Equestrian throttles UT Martin 16-4 in home opener

The Tigers dominated in Fences, Flat, and Horsemanship for the comfortable non-conference win.
While other Auburn sports were enjoying an off week, the defending SEC Champion equestrian team was anything but idle.

Auburn returned to the Plains Saturday and kept the momentum going from last week's thrashing of Fresno State, establishing an early lead and never looking back.

How the meet went

The first event of the day was Equitation on the Flat. The Tigers hit the ground running with winning rides from graduate Emma Kurtz, senior Ava Stearns, and sophomores Sophee Steckbeck and Mary-Grace Segars. Kurtz also distinguished herself by winning Most Outstanding Performance for her ride.

Meanwhile in the western ring, Auburn’s Reining squad was also bringing home the majority of points as senior Boo Kammerer, junior Issabella Tessmer, and freshman Alexia Tordoff won their matchups over their Skyhawk counterparts.

For a while it looked like Auburn might have taken one more point in Reining, but a re-ride flipped the result between Auburn’s Caroline Buchanan and UT Martin’s Marci Leath in favor of the visitors.

At the half, Auburn held a commanding 7-3 lead, with the Tiger's two best events still to go.

When the action resumed, the Fences squad continued to be one of Auburn’s strongest. Stearns, Segars, Kurtz, Steckbeck, were joined in the win column by junior Ellie Ferrigno, with Stearns taking the MOP in the event..

At this point in the meet, Auburn had guaranteed victory, but the Tiger’s Horsemanship team was determined to add the exclamation point to the meet.

Auburn’s Madison Parduhn, Caroline Fredenburg, Maddie Spak, and Olivia Tordoff all won their points, with Tordoff the event MOP.

Auburn continues to set records

The win extended Auburn's home winning streak to 35-straight*, which continues to set the record in the sport.

*Does not include the two victories from March 2022’s SEC tournament, which Auburn hosted

Up next for the Tigers

Auburn's next meet is in two weeks, Nov 4 at South Carolina. The gamecocks opened the season with a trio of non-conference wins before falling 14-6 at Texas A&M.

SCORESHEET:

UT Martin 4, Auburn 16

FENCES:
**Ava Stearns (AU) def Emmy Reed (UTM): 90-81
Mary-Grace Segars (AU) def Haley Kane (UTM): 88-76
Emma Kurtz (AU) def Sydney Hott (UTM): 83-80
Ellie Ferrigno (AU) def Julia Gilman (UTM): 82-81
Sophee Steckbeck (AU) def Elizabeth Becker (UTM): 86-85

FLAT:
Mary-Grace Segars (AU) def Sydney Hott (UTM): 83-68
**Emma Kurtz (AU) def Julia Gilman (UTM): 87-84
Ava Stearns (AU) def Haley Kane (UTM): 87-73
Sophee Steckbeck (AU) def Rileigh Weiss (UTM): 82-76
Sophia Sundem (UTM) def Ellie Ferrigno (AU): 77-75

HORSEMANSHIP:
Madison Parduhn (AU) def Keely Seiter (UTM): 77-75.5
Caroline Fredenburg (AU) def Paige Benson (UTM): 78-77
Maddie Spak (AU) def Emma Schaefer (UTM): 72-71
Kate Davis (UTM) def Alexia Tordoff (AU): 73.5-72.5
**Olivia Tordoff (AU) def Lexi Bailey (UTM): 78.5-77

REINING:
Alexia Tordoff (AU) def Aubrey Malone (UTM): 67.5-67
**Logan Putvinski (UTM) def Olivia Marino (AU): 70-69
Marci Leath (UTM) def Caroline Buchanan (AU): 65.5-65
Isabella Tesmer (AU) def Lexi Bailey (UTM): 68-62.5
Boo Kammerer (AU) def Kate Davis (UTM): 66-62

**MOP rider in the event

